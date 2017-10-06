The Sun News
Latest
6th October 2017 - Ex NIMASA DG, Akpobolokemi knows trial fate Oct 16
6th October 2017 - Ijaw youths reject another Buhari military operation
6th October 2017 - Theresa May reacts to quit calls
6th October 2017 - Pope Francis advocates safer Internet for kids
6th October 2017 - Oyo lawmaker to empower constituents
6th October 2017 - MONKEY POX: Bayelsa steps up preventive measures
6th October 2017 - Northern Youths accuse judiciary of double standard over suspended Rep.
6th October 2017 - NEMA boss dies, a month after resumption 
6th October 2017 - Breaking: 2 Chinese construction workers kidnapped in Abuja 
6th October 2017 - No word from Kachikwu after meeting with Buhari
Home / Business / Cover / Ex NIMASA DG, Akpobolokemi knows trial fate Oct 16

Ex NIMASA DG, Akpobolokemi knows trial fate Oct 16

— 6th October 2017
By Lukman Olabiyi
Justice Ibrahim Buba of   the Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed October 16, to rule on whether or not to discharge a former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA ), Patrick Akpobolokemi, who was charged with N2.6bn fraud.
The court fixed the date Friday after hearing a no-case submission filed by Akpobolokemi, through his lawyer, Dr. Joseph Nwobike (SAN), in response to the charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) against him.
EFCC had on December 4, 2015 arraigned Akpobolokemi alongside five others for allegedly diverting N2.6bn from the coffers of NIMASA between December, 2013, and May, 2015.
The fund, the anti-graft agency claimed, were approved by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan for the implementation of a security project, tagged, “International Ship and Ports Security Code in Nigeria Ports.”
Those tried alongside Akpobolokemi are Ezekiel Agaba, Ekene Nwakuche, Governor Juan, Blockz and Stonz Limited and Al-Kenzo Logistic Limited.
But the defendants pleaded not guilty to the 22 charges pressed against them following with the prosecution opened its case during which it called a total of 12 witnesses and tendered 77 exhibits in a bid to prove the allegations.
At the closure of the prosecution’s case, however, rather than open their defence, the defendants, through their lawyers, filed a no-case submissions, contending that the prosecution failed to established a prima facie case against them to warrant their entering any defence.
Arguing Akpobolokemi’s no-case submission on Friday, Nwobike contended that the EFCC failed to link his client with the alleged diversion of funds from NIMASA, pointing out that his signature to such effect was never shown to the court.
He said his client could not be liable because ex-President Jonathan, and not Akpobolokemi, approved the security project and the money disbursed.
Nwobike also described the evidence given against his client by the EFCC investigator as mere hearsay, which had no legal weight before the court..
He, therefore, urged “My Lord to come to the irresistible conclusion, from the evidence of the prosecution, that the first defendant cannot be called upon to enter any defence,” because no prima facie case had been established against him.
But in swift opposition, the prosecuting counsel for the EFCC, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, maintained that the testimonies of the 12 witnesses called and the 77 exhibits tendered had successfully linked Akpobolokemi to the alleged fraud.
He argued that being the head and chief accounting officer of NIMASA at the time of the alleged fraud, Akpobolokemi could, by any stretch of imagination, claim to be innocent.
He said even though it was ex-President Jonathan who approved the security project and sanctioned the disbursment of the funds, Akpobolokemi was the head of NIMASA who constituted a committee to handle the project and also approved funds for the activities of the committee.
He said the proscution had established that rather than the intended purpose for which Jonathan approved the funds, the funds were illegally converted to the defendants’ personal use.
Counsel for the second defendant, Mr. Edoka Onyeke, argued that there was a mismatch between the offence his client was accused of committing and the section of the law under which he was charged, saying the court, in the circumstance, could not but dismiss the case and free his client.
But Oyedepo maintained that Agaba was properly charged, adding that even if there was error, it could not be a basis to discharge him.
The other defence counsel, Mr. Seni Adio (SAN) and Ige Asemudara, similarly urged the court to hold that the prosecution failed to link their clients to the alleged crime and urged the judge to discharge them.
After entertaining arguments from the parties, Justice Buba fixed October 16, 17 for ruling.
Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ex NIMASA DG, Akpobolokemi knows trial fate Oct 16

— 6th October 2017

By Lukman Olabiyi Justice Ibrahim Buba of   the Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed October 16, to rule on whether or not to discharge a former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA ), Patrick Akpobolokemi, who was charged with N2.6bn fraud. The court fixed the date Friday after hearing…

  • Ijaw youths reject another Buhari military operation

    — 6th October 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  The Ijaw Youth Council [IYC] has rejected the planned take-off  of Operation Crocodile SmileII in the Niger Delta region scheduled to commence Saturday.  Lately, the waterways in the Niger Delta region especially in Bayelsa State had been gripped by criminal activities culminating in the attack and killing of soldiers and other security…

  • Theresa May reacts to quit calls

    — 6th October 2017

    British Prime Minister Theresa May gave her first reaction Friday to a plot by a group of Conservative MPs to end her reign at 10 Downing Street. Former minister and one-time party chairman Grant Shapps says around 30 MPs have backed his call for her to be replaced as leader and prime minister. May said…

  • Pope Francis advocates safer Internet for kids

    — 6th October 2017

    Head of the Vatican Stage and the Catholic Church, Pope Francis has advocated a safe internet for the children of the world. In a tweet on his handle @pontifex sent at12.30pm local time on Friday,  October 6, the pontiff pleaded : “Let us ensure that the Internet is a safe and richly human place for…

  • Oyo lawmaker to empower constituents

    — 6th October 2017

    …Alao-Akala, OYHA members expected From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan A member of Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Olawumi Bimbo Oladeji will, on Saturday, at Ogbomosho, empower her constituents. The event is expected to attracts dignitaries like a former Governor of Oyo state, Otunba Adebayo Alao Akala as well as her colleagues in the Assembly. The…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share