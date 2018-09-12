– The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2018 - The Abuja Earth Tremor
12th September 2018 - As Bafarawa tours the nation
12th September 2018 - Remita Payroll launched in Ghana
12th September 2018 - Manholes, flood put FCT residents on edge
12th September 2018 - HABO Global unveils mobile app
12th September 2018 - FCT residents lament menace of scavengers
12th September 2018 - Garki Market traders groan as bulldozers descend on shops
12th September 2018 - Gas explosion: Ortom, ACF condole with Nasarawa
12th September 2018 - Ortom’s performance exceeded APC Change manifesto –Akase
12th September 2018 - Ex-NEMA DG, Sidi, declares guber bid in Kaduna
Home / National / Politics / Ex-NEMA DG, Sidi, declares guber bid in Kaduna
SIDI

Ex-NEMA DG, Sidi, declares guber bid in Kaduna

— 12th September 2018

A leading governorship aspirant under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State and a former Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mohammed Sani Sidi, has submitted his nomination form to the national headquarters of the party in Abuja.

Sidi told supporters and party members, shortly after submitting the form that he is committed to running a decent campaign, devoid of hate and urged other aspirants to do the same. 

“I pledge to run a fair and robust campaign devoid of hate, character assassination or any act that will heat-up the polity. 

“I expect such from all my co-aspirants as well. It is my firm belief that we need to, as aspirants, work hand-in-hand for the progress of our dear party and well-being of our state,” Sidi said.

READ ALSO Gov Ortom swears in first female HoS in Benue

He also declared that hw would support any candidate who emerges in the forthcoming party primaries, in case he does not emerge as the flagbearer of the party.

“In as much as I expect to emerge winner at our party’s governorship primary election; I shall accept the outcome of the primary if it turns out contrary to my expectation, and render my support to whosoever emerges winner; for the common good of our party and the people of Kaduna state.”

Sani Sidi was accompanied by the Chairman of the Sani Sidi Campaign Organisation and a former commissioner of Information, Alhaji Rabiu Bako, a former member of the National Assembly, Jonathan Asake, a former state secretary of the party in Kaduna, Alhaji Kabiru Ballah, the State Women Leader of the party, Mrs Comfort Amwe, among several party stalwarts and supporters from the state.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

remita

Remita Payroll launched in Ghana

— 12th September 2018

Software giant has announced the launch of its Remita Payroll processing solution in Ghana. The introduction of the payroll system, which is designed to make it extremely easy for Businesses, NGOs, SMEs and organisations of any size to effortlessly manage monthly salary processing is riding on a strategic partnership with Access Bank, Ghana. At the…

  • Technology

    HABO Global unveils mobile app

    — 12th September 2018

    Over the years technology has helped people and businesses get things done with ease, with the coming of smartphones in the Nigerian market, businesses has keyed into mobile applications development and electronic payment platforms to deliver top notch services at a cost effective ways to their customers prospects. Having this in mind, HABO Global Limited,…

  • ACF

    Gas explosion: Ortom, ACF condole with Nasarawa

    — 12th September 2018

    Al-Makura directs relocation of volatile businesses in Lafia Linus Oota, Lafia, Noah Ebije, Kaduna and Rose Ejembi, Markurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) have commiserated with the Government and people of Nasarawa State, over the gas explosion which claimed scores of lives on Monday. Ortom, in a statement signed…

  • AKASE

    Ortom’s performance exceeded APC Change manifesto –Akase

    — 12th September 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Terver Akase, has said the performance of his principal has exceeded the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) even while he was still in the party. Akase stated this in reaction to a statement credited to the former special adviser to…

  • SIDI

    Ex-NEMA DG, Sidi, declares guber bid in Kaduna

    — 12th September 2018

    A leading governorship aspirant under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State and a former Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mohammed Sani Sidi, has submitted his nomination form to the national headquarters of the party in Abuja. Sidi told supporters and party members, shortly after submitting the form that he is…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share