Ex-NAFDAC DG, Orhii picks Benue governorship form

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A former Director General of National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Dr. Paul Orhii, says he remains the best option for the Benue number one job, come 2019.

Orhii disclosed this while speaking with newsmen shortly after arrival, in Makurdi, the state capital from Abuja, where he picked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expression of intent and nomination form for the office of governor of the state.

The erstwhile NAFDAC boss said he was motivated to run for the Benue State governorship election because of the challenges confronting the Nigeria’s Food Basket State.

“At this point in time, I am the best person for the job. I believe that though we have a lot of challenges, Benue State nevertheless has a lot of potentials and that is our major motivation,” Dr. Orhii said.

When asked on the issue of zoning, which has been the norm for election in the state, the aspirant said: “This time is not about zoning; it is about transforming the state for the benefit of the people of the state.

“Even if it is zoning, zoning is usually one term but second term you earn it.”

Going down memory lane, Dr. Orhii, explained that “if you go back in history you will discover that where I come from; I come from Ushongo in Zone A (Benue North East) and we had the first civilian Governor of Benue State the late Aper Aku, he did only four years. In fact we had another Governor Rev. Fr. Moses Adasu, who did only two years but we moved on. Only (George) Akume and (Gabriel) Suswam that did two terms but it was on account of their performance.

“In fact, they almost lost their second term. Akume almost lost his second term to Wantaregh Paul Unongo.

“So it is a wrong perception that zoning is for two terms.”

The Benue governorship hopeful explained that his blueprint on the development of the state revolves around agriculture.

“I believe that Benue State could generate billions of Naira if our potentials in agriculture are utilised,” Dr. Orhii said while calling in the people of the state to support his aspirations to take the lead in the affairs of the state come 2019.