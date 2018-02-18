The Sun News
Ex-Minister, Sambawa, 100,000 supporters join APC

— 18th February 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

A former Minister of Sports and a Chieftain of People Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Samaila Baralabe Sambawa, together with his over 100,000 supporters have decamped to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kebbi State.

Sambawa, who served as a Minister of Internal Affairs, Foreign Affairs, Sports and Youths Development under PDP administration’s, formerly dumped his party and joined APC, on Sunday, at the Halidu Stadium,Birnin–Kebbi on Sunday.

The former Minister, who was received by Governor Atiku Bagudu and APC State Executives, said he decided to join the APC due to quality leadership of President Muhammad Buhari and the  desire to contribute meaningfully to the general well-being and prosperity of the people of Kebbi State.
Addressing party’s supporters, Sambawa said that, “you will all agree with me that relative peace,security of lives and property being witness across the country resulted from concerted efforts determination and personal committed of Mr. President to that effect.

“We also bear witness at the tremendous agricultural revival programme carried out by the Federal Government under the famous Anchor Borrowers programme that gas gone a long way in redirecting the diversification policy of the government towards mass rice production to enable us attain food sufficiency,economic growth and sustainable empowerment of our people “.

He added that he and his supporters were proud of the leadership style of Governor Bagudu stressed that it was amazing to be experience 24 hours electricity supply in the state.

“Another interesting dimension provided to the quest for good governance drive in Kebbi state is translated in the ability of the state government to facilitate 24 hour electricity supply across the state,massive investment in education,rural development, health care delivery and youth empowerment “.

“Let me also affirm that from today myself and teeming number of supporters friends and well wishers from all the 21 LGAs of the state have formerly declared for the APC,therefore, I am calling for smooth and harmonious coexistence among all ranks of the party to enable us contribute meaningfully to the promotion of Democracy and good governance in the state”.

The APC Chairman in the state, Barr. Attairu Maccido, while welcoming the decampees, assured them that “You will be treated equally and our doors is open to other political parties”.

