The Sun News
Latest
4th November 2017 - Ex-militants thank Buhari for prompt payment of tuition fees, allowances
4th November 2017 - 2019: I’m ready for Atiku, others- Buhari
4th November 2017 - NPFL: Akwa United resumes, Maikaba calls for discipline, dedication
4th November 2017 - Arsenal Beach soccer team for COPA Lagos
4th November 2017 - Canadian city rakes in $32m from FINA meet
4th November 2017 - Ex-Rangers, Udoji clash’ll be a carnival – Ejindu 
4th November 2017 - …Fans to pay N61,500 to watch match
4th November 2017 - FIFA gives go –ahead for Nigeria, Argentina friendly
4th November 2017 - Ohanaeze Ndigbo demands probe of Kanu’s disappearance
4th November 2017 - Ganduje signs 2017 supplementary budget, Kano State Health Trust Fund law
Home / National / Ex-militants thank Buhari for prompt payment of tuition fees, allowances

Ex-militants thank Buhari for prompt payment of tuition fees, allowances

— 4th November 2017

Students sponsored by the Office of the Presidential Amnesty Programme in the United States have commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for sustaining the Amnesty Programme and the peace in the Niger-Delta region.

A statement by Jimmy Iwezu, leader of the Amnesty Students in the US. also dissociated the group from a planned protest at Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

“We wish to express our appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment and dedication to sustainable peace and development in the Niger-Delta through his support and continuation of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

“We also wish to commend the able leadership of Gen. Paul Boroh (rtd) for the positive changes that he has brought to bear on the programme through prompt payment of our fees and allowances.

“While it has not been all rosy, we note that despite the economic recession that Nigeria went through, it was still able to sponsor our education abroad and we are very grateful.”

The statement drew the attention of the public to the activities of those it called “a few faceless fraudsters” in the US.

It said the group was allegedly using the social media platform to spread “misleading and mischievous information about our welfare as government-sponsored students in different institutions of higher learning in the United States”.

“We wish to disassociate ourselves from any attempt to tarnish the image of Nigeria in the U.S. through outright lies, falsehood and blackmail being peddled in the social media by a faceless group that has called on people to join them on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, for a public demonstration against the government of President Muhammadu Buhari at the White House in Washington DC, USA.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to put it on record that our allowances and tuition fees have been paid up to the month of September, 2017 and the Amnesty Office has promised to pay up to November, 2017 when the next payment is made.”

The students appealed to those they termed “detractors and sponsored saboteurs” to desist from their evil activities of blackmail and distractions against the good job that the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Niger-Delta has done since 2015.

“We also appeal to the Federal Government of Nigeria for the sustainability of the programme, which has achieved its mandate of ensuring peace and stability in the Niger-Delta region of Nigeria”.

Boroh had told NAN that the Amnesty Programme was managing no fewer than 30,000 ex-agitators from the Niger-Delta region.

The presidential aide said the programme, which started in 2009, had sponsored the beneficiaries in various skill acquisition, education and entrepreneurship trainings, among others.

He added that well over 5,000 ex-agitators had benefitted within the past two years in critical areas of aviation, maritime, oil and gas and agriculture.

According to him, the programme has helped greatly to stabilise the Niger Delta region, adding the Federal Government is consolidating on the achievements to buoy the economy.

Boroh had also said the Buhari’s administration was committed to a peaceful and developed Niger-Delta region, adding that this commitment had encouraged investors’ movement into the region.

“The impact of the Presidential Amnesty Programme in the Niger-Delta region has been very satisfactory and encouraging because the ex-agitators have imbibed that culture of ensuring peace.

“This is to allow for growth in the region and they are happy about it because a lot of valuable entrepreneurship programmes are ongoing in the entire Niger-Delta region.

“Their (ex-agitators) morale is high and they are happy. Each time I go to discuss with the ex-agitators and the youth, they pledge their loyalty and support to the present administration.

“This is so that the administration can continue the good things it is doing because of the commitment of Mr President in ensuring peace, stability and development in the region.”(NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ex-militants thank Buhari for prompt payment of tuition fees, allowances

— 4th November 2017

Students sponsored by the Office of the Presidential Amnesty Programme in the United States have commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for sustaining the Amnesty Programme and the peace in the Niger-Delta region. A statement by Jimmy Iwezu, leader of the Amnesty Students in the US. also dissociated the group from a planned protest…

  • 2019: I’m ready for Atiku, others- Buhari

    — 4th November 2017

    •President rejects APC automatic ticket BY FEMI BABAFEMI President Muhammadu Buhari has thrown an open challenge to his All Progressives Congress, APC, to free the space for other leaders of the ruling party who are eyeing his seat in the 2019 contest. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar leads the pack of APC chieftains who have…

  • NPFL: Akwa United resumes, Maikaba calls for discipline, dedication

    — 4th November 2017

    Stories by George Aluo AKWA United Players have resumed training for the new sea- son even as Coach Abdu Maikaba has called for discipline and dedication as “we prepare for the season ahead”. The pioneer Aiteo Cup Champions who will be representing the Country in next year’s CAF Confederation Cup alongside Enyimba International Football Club…

  • Ohanaeze Ndigbo demands probe of Kanu’s disappearance

    — 4th November 2017

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has charged the Federal government to investigate the sudden disappearance of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr Nnamdi Kanu. The organization said the Federal Government must be ready to produce Kanu as he suddenly disappeared from his residence after the military staged…

  • Ganduje signs 2017 supplementary budget, Kano State Health Trust Fund law

    — 4th November 2017

    From Desmond Mgboh/Kano Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has signed the 2017 supplementary budget  of N22, 377, 874, 716 into law. Speaking during the signing of the bill at Aminu Kano House in Abuja, Ganduje restated his commitment to achieving  a  balanced budget through the completion of  all projects outlined in the 2017…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share