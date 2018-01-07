The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Ex-militant leader-turned kidnap kingpin, Don Waney reportedly killed

Ex-militant leader-turned kidnap kingpin, Don Waney reportedly killed

— 7th January 2018

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The dreaded kidnap suspect in Niger Delta, Prince Igwedibia, popularly called General Don Waney, has been reportedly killed by a joint operation of Nigerian Army and Department of State Service (DSS).

It was gathered that the former militant keader-kidnapper was shot dead alongside with his second-in-commamd in Enugu State.

Details of his death were sketchy at the time of filing the report, but a senior security source in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, disclosed the development to journalists.

The source, who did not want his name in prints, said the notorious Niger Delta militant was gunned down on Saturday around 5:00pm at the border of Rivers and Imo States.

His death came barely a week after over 20 persons were gruesomely murdered by armed men in a coordinated operation in Ogba/Egbema /Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Spokesman of 6 Division, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, could not be reached for comment.

