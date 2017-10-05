Ex-militant leader denies hand in travail of suspected Oct 1 bomber

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa A former militant leader, General Reuben Wilson, has described as ‘wicked blackmail’ and ‘misplaced facts’ claims by some sympathisers and relations of detained suspected bomber in the October1, 2012 car bomb attack, Edmund Ebiware, that he (Wilson) was involved in his travail and detention by the Federal Government. Some supporters of Ebiware, advocating for his release from prison, had described his trial and conviction as ‘politically- motivated’ and accused some Bayelsa politicians and former Niger Delta Militant leaders’ ‎including Wilson of being behind Ebiware’s travails. Wilson, who broke his silence on the matter, in a statement issued, in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, said he had no hand in the continued detention of the suspected bomber as he has nothing to gain with his incarceration. According to him, since he embraced amnesty programme, he had been an advocate of peace working with the Federal Government through the Presidential Amnesty Office. Wilson maintained that he would not want to be dragged into a case he knows nothing about. Said he, “It is wicked that they should hold another person responsible for what happened. If I was arrested and I know that am innocent, what stops me from gathering the legal proof to gain my freedom? I was involved in his arrest and the blackmail against me cannot ensure his freedom.” Edward Ebiware also known as Don Capelo, was arrested under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan over his alleged involvement in the October 1, 2012 car bombing alongside the Okah brother. Ebiware was, however, convicted and sentenced to a life imprisonment by a Federal High Court sitting, in Abuja, and presided over by Justice Gabriel Kolawole, with effect from October 3, 2010. Justice Kolawole sentenced Ebiware after he was found guilty on the entire three-count charge preferred against him by the Federal Government.