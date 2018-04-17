The Sun News
Latest
17th April 2018 - Ex-Milad’s wife sensitises youths on good citizenship
17th April 2018 - Unending sex-for-marks scandals
17th April 2018 - Dan Anyiam Stadium: From grace to grass
17th April 2018 - The girl said ‘No’
17th April 2018 - Wanted: A ‘Tinubu’ in South East
17th April 2018 - 41 killed in Benue, Kano, Nasarawa
17th April 2018 - We’ve tamed Boko Haram –Buratai
17th April 2018 - Gunmen abduct German engineer, kill police sergeant in Kano
17th April 2018 - APC: Count us out of tenure elongation crises –INEC 
17th April 2018 - Kalu congratulates new OMPAN president, Anyalekwa
Home / Lifeline / Ex-Milad’s wife sensitises youths on good citizenship
youths

Ex-Milad’s wife sensitises youths on good citizenship

— 17th April 2018

Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

Youths, it is often said, are the leaders of tomorrow. They represent the future of a people. 

In Igboland, it is believed that any community without virile youths would eventually go into extinction. And when youths begin to lose focus, communities worry. It is feared that the youths might not have anything to offer by the time they take over from the older ones.  

Recently at Nnono, Oboro, Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State, the wife of a former military administrator, Evangelist Vivian Paul Omeruo, inaugurated the maiden edition of Ikwuano Youth Sensitisation Conference, at the Ikwuano LGA hall.

Speaking before the commencement of the programme, Evangelist Omeruo explained that it was an awareness conference for youths in the council.

She said: “It is intended to sensitise our youths on issues that involve them. In this local government, youths are not fulfilled; they are restless as a result of their joblessness. Those of them who have completed their National Youth Service programme are often seen roaming about in the village because they don’t have jobs. Those who desire to set up small-scale businesses don’t have the capital to do so and don’t have people to help them either. And they have no collateral to give to banks and obtain loans. These conditions have forced many of them into drugs; they drink and smoke.

“But I have just decided to offer my back as a mother to lift them up and carry them. I speak to them, help and counsel them and ask them to be good citizens. That is one of the best ways to help them.

“We should not help only members of our immediate families. So, we will introduce mentorship and entrepreneurship skills to them, things that can help them. They need people to look up to and say: ‘I want to be like this daddy, mummy or uncle.’ I just pray that God will touch the spirit of our people to help. I believe that we should be concerned about our society because, if the society is bad, it will reflect on all of us.”

On the conference itself, she expressed the hope that it would open the eyes of youths and educate them. She appealed to them not to allow the opportunity to pass them by, urging them to stop their nonchalant attitude towards the event.

“Youths should be people of courage, ready to do what it takes to grow as responsible individuals who can fend for yourselves,” Omeruo said. She explained that the benefits of the programme would unfold with time.

The chairperson of the local government council, Ezinne Ngozi Orji, who was represented by her deputy, Mr. Tony Ibe, and the majority leader of the council, Lady Kate Ukata, declared the event open, even as they expressed gratitude to Mrs. Omeruo for initiating the programme.

Orji said that the event was organised for the benefit of the youth, declaring that they had their destiny in their hands.

Earlier, the chairman on the occasion, King Otu Uwa of Amaba Kingdom, said he was unaware that such a programme would hold in the community until the convener intimated him about it.

“It used to be a programme one heard about somewhere overseas and other faraway lands. But, today, it has come to Igboland,” he said, urging the youths not to lose the opportunity the programme offered.

In his keynote address, Prof. Onuba, who was the guest lecturer, assured the audience that Ikwuano youths had come of age.

“The intention of the conference is to awaken the youths of Ikwuano to the things they have not been able to actualise. The needs of the youths are enormous, but they should not lose hope because the door may open in any way. The youths are related to all of us in one way or the other; so we should commit ourselves to helping them improve on their lives and fulfil their dreams as future leaders,” he said.

In their exhortation lectures, Nneoma, Priscilla and Sali, who attended the event from Lagos, told their audience that leading a bad life does not help. They advised their listeners to believe in themselves and their ability to survive rather than making themselves slaves to others. They explained that the major capital anyone needed to start their own business was not money but a sound mind, which would enable them to see their goals clearly before embarking on anything.

The youth president of Nnono community, Mr. Saint Maduabuchi Eluwa, expressed happiness over the programme and thanked God that the opportunity came during his regime as youth president.

Said he: “I’m happy that the youths of Ikwuano embraced it wholly. That is the reason we are all here today, leaving our engagements.”

There was a drama presentation by a group, Voice of the Youth. It was based on challenges, struggles and hopelessness of youths and how they could overcome them.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

killed

41 killed in Benue, Kano, Nasarawa

— 17th April 2018

• 4 policemen among the dead •11 missing    Linus Oota, Lafia, Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The fragile security in Benue, Kano and Nasarawa was again shattered, yesterday, as gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen killed no fewer than 41 persons. Among them were four mobile policemen who were reportedly mowed down in Ayinbe, Logo Local Government Area…

  • Buratai

    We’ve tamed Boko Haram –Buratai

    — 17th April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja As top military brass from African countries converge in Abuja to brainstorm on insecurity bedeviling the continent, Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said the Nigerian military has significantly tamed the Boko Haram terrorist group. This came as the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin called for the strangulation of…

  • Gunmen

    Gunmen abduct German engineer, kill police sergeant in Kano

    — 17th April 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano Gunmen reportedly abducted a German expatriate worker, Mr. Michael Cremza in Kano on Monday after killing his police escort. The victim, it was gathered, is an engineer with a multi-national construction firm, Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company. The gunmen said to be a five-man gang also killed a police Sergeant attached to…

  • INEC

    APC: Count us out of tenure elongation crises –INEC 

    — 17th April 2018

    • Party knows fate May 14 Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will not join issues in a suit seeking to void the one-year tenure extension granted the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC)….

  • OMPAN

    Kalu congratulates new OMPAN president, Anyalekwa

    — 17th April 2018

    Eminent businessman and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated the newly-elected National President of  Online Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (OMPAN), Mr. James Anyalekwa. Kalu, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, extolled the qualities of the media professional, and added that Anyalekwa has the capacity to take…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share