Ex-Mauritius president speaks at Murtala Foundation tomorrow

A former president of Mauritius, Prof. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, will tomorrow, deliver a keynote paper at the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) 2018 Women in Development Enterprise Across African Programme and Power lunch in Lagos.

The MMF Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, in a statement, said the event is in furtherance of its core vision to improve the living conditions of Africans, by contributing to reduction of poverty and limitation of conflict, while promoting self-reliance and self-fulfilment.

Muhammed-Oyebode said this year’s edition has ‘Smart Economics: Empowering women in a changing world’ as theme.

“Gurib-Fakim is the first woman elected president of the Republic of Mauritius and an accomplished scientist, an entrepreneur and a sustainable development expert. She is listed by Forbes as one of the most powerful women in the world.”

She also said the forum will attract the attendance of a cross generational audience of women leaders and influencers from all walks of life, including government, the private sector, civil society, academia/students, media and the arts.

“So long as there is a continued reluctance to embrace the idea of female authority, figures of women in power and leadership, and the gender gap remains as it is, sustainable development may continue to elude us on this continent. Can you imagine how the narrative on Africa would change if women are given their rightful place at the table? This is why the women who have broken these barriers are such powerful and compelling heroines.”

The event, which holds between tomorrow and Thursday, MMF CEO added, “will address pertinent developmental issues relating to African women and afford the women opportunities to expand their business through networking, partnership, sharing of ideas and exhibitions, thereby, empowering Nigerian women entrepreneurs for effective, critical and pride of place in the economic independence of Africa, thus, preparing them for principal roles in the political management of the future of the continent.”