– The Sun News
Latest
11th September 2018 - PIGB: Nigerians should be glad Buhari withheld assent – Enang
11th September 2018 - Minister hinges abrupt end of league on poor leadership
11th September 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari receives APC Presidential Expression of Interest & Nomination Forms
11th September 2018 - Flood: Jigawa Govt inaugurates committee to assess damages
11th September 2018 - More Afghans displaced by drought than conflict, UN says
11th September 2018 - Kaduna State Govt. warns residents against flooding
11th September 2018 - Brewery boosts 19 small businesses with N5.7m in Anambra
11th September 2018 - Ex-Malawian President, Joyce Banda for Agagu Memorial Lecture
11th September 2018 - Atiku, Lamido clash over PDP ticket
11th September 2018 - N1.6b fraud:  Failure to implicate Jonathan’s aide, Dudafa led to my prosecution – Co-accused
Home / National / Ex-Malawian President, Joyce Banda for Agagu Memorial Lecture
BANDA

Ex-Malawian President, Joyce Banda for Agagu Memorial Lecture

— 11th September 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A former President of Malawi,  Joyce Banda and the first female Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mrs. Folake Solanke will, on Thursday, delivered a lecture in honour of the late former governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Agagu.

The lecture, which was organised by the Ondo State Government is to mark the fifth years anniversary of the death of the former governor.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Mr. Segun Ajiboye, the lecture will hold at the Civic Centre, on Victoria Island, Lagos.

READ ALSO: Desert encroachment’ll destroy future generations – Onu

Ajiboye said former President Banda will be the Keynote Speaker at the public lecture, while Mrs. Solanke is the Guest Speaker.

The event, which will be chaired by the Emir of Kano, Dr. Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, Ajiboye said, will also have former President Olusegun Obasanjo as the Chairman of the lecture series.

The late Agagu was the fourth executive governor of the state who died on September 13, 2013.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Enang

PIGB: Nigerians should be glad Buhari withheld assent – Enang

— 11th September 2018

NAN Presidential aide, Sen. Ita Enang, has said that rather than expressing displeasure, Nigerians should be glad that President Muhammadu Buhari withheld assent to the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB). Enang, who is the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), stated this when he featured on News Agency of…

  • BUHARI

    JUST IN: Buhari receives APC Presidential Expression of Interest & Nomination Forms

    — 11th September 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, was presented with the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms in a brief ceremony held at the State House, Abuja. The forms were presented to him by the Nigeria Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN). Details later…  

  • ASSESS

    Flood: Jigawa Govt inaugurates committee to assess damages

    — 11th September 2018

    NAN The Jigawa Government has inaugurated a nine-member Special Committee to assess the damages caused by flood in some communities across the state. Alhaji Adamu Fanini, the Secretary to Jigawa State Government (SSG), announced this in a statement in Dutse on Monday. Fanini said Gov. Muhammad Badaru directed the committee to immediately carry out detailed…

  • KEPA

    Kaduna State Govt. warns residents against flooding

    — 11th September 2018

    NAN The Kaduna State Government, has called on the communities along the flood- prone areas of the state to be wary of being caught by flooding this wet season. Mallam Abdullahi Rigasa, the General Manager, Kaduna Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA), made this appeal in Kaduna on Tuesday at an interaction with newsmen. According to him,…

  • anambra

    Brewery boosts 19 small businesses with N5.7m in Anambra

    — 11th September 2018

    NAN Life Lager Continental Beer has empowered 19 entrepreneurs with N5.7 million during the fourth edition of its Life Progress Booster at Ekwulobia in Anambra. Mr Rex-Anthony Anieke, the Assistant Brand Manager, Life Lager Continental beer, told newsmen on Tuesday that Life Progress Booster was a platform targeted at supporting upcoming young businesses. Anieke said…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share