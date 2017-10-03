The Sun News
Home / Education Review / Ex lawmaker opens primary, secondary school in Abuja

Ex lawmaker opens primary, secondary school in Abuja

— 3rd October 2017

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A new private basic education institution has increased the number of private schools operating in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, to provide “quality and affordable” education for all categories of FCT children.
The school, GAAT International School, Abuja, begun academic activities in its newly built facilities located in large expanse of land in Gaduwa district of Abuja last month.

But before the commencement of academic year, clergymen from St. James Anglican Church, Asokoro, Abuja, on the invitation of the proprietor, Senator Ikechukwu Abana, dedicated the edifice to God, soliciting divine guidance and protection for the students, teachers and workers.

Rev Andros Ukaejiofor, who led the team prayed in every block and on equipment in the school, including the sick bay, boys and girls hostels, air conditioned class rooms, skill acquisition centre, laboratories, library, school vehicles and other facilities.

Shortly after the dedication, the proprietor, alongside his family members, surrounded by friends threw a mini party for well wishers, pioneer parents and teachers who honoured the invitation to rejoice with them.

The proprietor, in the midst of the merriment explained that God was the inspiration behind the establishment of the school, hence His grace and help for timely provision of finances and other logistic.

That, he said, informed the decision to slash the school fees, without compromise to already established quality and minimum expected standard.

He added: “We might receive attacks and criticism from our contemporaries but our minds are made up, and we would stand by out decision to give maximum value for low price.

“I never thought of profit when I conceived the idea of the school, rather to provide a platform for future generations, particularly those from poor background to acquire quality and affordable education, and become useful to themselves and the entire society. This is evident in the quality of services available for our students at extremely low cost, when compared to our contemporaries in the sector.”

He said that the uniqueness of the school aside the academic and social activities was that teachers would be entitled to accommodation in the school staff quarters except they decline the offer. This, he said, would encourage them to concentrate and put in their best in their various areas of specialty.

Some of the parents that spoke to The Education Report expressed their amazement at the enormity of human and capital investment in the school. They were optimistic that the school will stand out from others through the quality of educational services they would render. They also advised the managers to maintain the set standard in order to continually earn the trust and confidence of the parents.

