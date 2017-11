Former governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada, is in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in Abuja.

The former governor is being grilled over N500 million campaign funds he allegedly collected from former minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke,

“He was in custody of the anti-graft agency since 12 noon, yesterday” a source said.

Wada was governor between 2011 and 2015. He lost his re-lection bid.