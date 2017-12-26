The Sun News
Latest
26th December 2017 - Ex-Katsina Speaker, 4,000 others defect to APC
26th December 2017 - FG defends $1b for insurgency war, others
26th December 2017 - NDLEA seeks Edo govt’s support to destroy illicit drugs
26th December 2017 - “Our members’ depots are empty,” petrol marketers appeal to NNPC
26th December 2017 - Buhari congratulates Speaker Dogara on turning 50
26th December 2017 - Ogun moves to reduce maternal, infant mortality rate
26th December 2017 - Monarch kidnapped in Rivers
26th December 2017 - Britain escorts Russian ship amid strained relations
26th December 2017 - Skint ex-Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue ‘haunted’ by former team-mate’s suicide for two years
26th December 2017 - Troops chase suspected Boko Haram terrorists at molai village
Home / National / Ex-Katsina Speaker, 4,000 others defect to APC

Ex-Katsina Speaker, 4,000 others defect to APC

— 26th December 2017

From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina

A former Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Alhaji Umar Ya’u Gwajo-Gwajo, has dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Gwajo-Gwajo was Speaker for eight years between 2007 and 2015.
Speaking at a ceremony at his Mai’Adua Local Government areas, on Monday, Gwajo-Gwajo said he was moving to the APC along with about 4,000 of his supporters from the area.
He cited what he described as significant progress of the APC administration in the state as a motivating factor which spurred him and his supporters to take the decision to join the ruling party.
According to him, the Governor Aminu Bello administration has since 2015 worked in various critical sectors to impact on the people of the entire state.
The former Speaker listed the areas to include, health care, education, arguing that, “we have seen the sense of direction and commitment for progress by the APC and decided to join the party to enable us contribute our quota for the development of the state and the country as a whole.”
In his address to welcome the new members to the APC, Masari urged them to feel at home as he described their defection as a, “clear indication that the APC has begun to wax stronger in the state.
“The APC is totally committed to internal democracy as to win the confidence of the electorate and thank you for believing in the party and I assure you that you will be treated as one family.”
The APC state Chairman, Alhaji Shittu a. Shittu, earlier in his address said that, “we have been receiving defectors into our party but this is the first time in the history of our great party in the state that we fished a big fish. “APC is a blessing to Nigerians, it has become the party for all. In APC everybody is equal, all will be treated equally and fairly.”

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ex-Katsina Speaker, 4,000 others defect to APC

— 26th December 2017

From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina A former Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Alhaji Umar Ya’u Gwajo-Gwajo, has dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC). Gwajo-Gwajo was Speaker for eight years between 2007 and 2015. Speaking at a ceremony at his Mai’Adua Local Government areas, on Monday, Gwajo-Gwajo said he…

  • FG defends $1b for insurgency war, others

    — 26th December 2017

    The Federal Government has described the criticisms trailing the approval of one billion dollars for the fight against insurgency and other violent crimes in the country as unnecessary and unhelpful. Minister of Information, Culture and and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, expressed this position at a news conference, in Lagos. He said the Nigerian Governor’s Forum…

  • NDLEA seeks Edo govt’s support to destroy illicit drugs

    — 26th December 2017

    The Edo State Command of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has called for support from the state government to enable it to destroy more than 130,000 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa. The Commander of agency in the state, Mr Buba Wakawa, made the call while speaking in Benin-City, on Tuesday. He said that the Federal…

  • “Our members’ depots are empty,” petrol marketers appeal to NNPC

    — 26th December 2017

    The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA) on Tuesday expressed concern over the inability of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to send petrol to member depots. DAPPMA’s Executive Secretary, Mr Olufemi Adewole, in a statement in Lagos, urged the Corporation to aid the Depot group in that regard. “Our members’ depots are presently empty….

  • Buhari congratulates Speaker Dogara on turning 50

    — 26th December 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, on turning 50 today, December 26. The President’s message is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday. He joined the National Assembly, Nigerian Bar Association, friends and family of…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share