Ex-Katsina gov, Shema hands self to EFCC

From FRED ITUA and James Ojo, Abuja

Immediate past governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema on Friday, voluntarily handed himself over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The former governor who was declared wanted by the EFCC on Wednesday for alleged fraud, arrived at the Idiagbon House in Wuse 2 at 9.30 am in company with his former Chief of Staff, Salisu Yusuf, friends and political associates.

Shema, who wore brown Babaringa entered the EFCC building where he spent some hours before he was transferred to EFCC office at No.10, Niafounke Street, Wuse, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Abuja for further interrogation.

Speaking with journalists on the development, his former chief of staff, who noted that his principal took the step because, “he’s a law-abiding citizen who has absolutely nothing to fear.”

According to him, the former governor was not fighting the EFCC and government, but the governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari is the one fighting his predecessor.

Yusuf said: “The former governor of Katsina State, Barrister Ibrahim Shema, went to submit himself to the EFCC, even though the Agency has not been fair to him in handling his case by declaring him wanted”.

Recall that Shema was declared wanted by the EFCC following allegations that he committed offenses including, criminal conspiracy, inflation of contracts, abuse of office, diversion of funds and embezzlement running into billions of naira”.

According to the EFCC, the former governor, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was declared wanted after efforts to get him to respond to the allegations through invitations by the EFCC failed.

EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren confirmed that the former governor reported himself to the agency, but was not privy to his interrogation.