The Sun News
Latest
29th June 2017 - Ex-Israeli PM Olmert wins early release from prison
29th June 2017 - Sex Scandal: Pope approves absence leave for Pell
29th June 2017 - Nigeria’s Yonov Agah re-appointed WTO Dep. Director-General
29th June 2017 - Education: New national curriculum is time bomb, says CAN president
29th June 2017 - Let’s make ex-convicts useful to society, economy, says NIPR boss
29th June 2017 - Evans sues IGP, CP over fundamental human rights
29th June 2017 - APC suspends Obaseki’s aide
29th June 2017 - Ogoni PDP leaders endorse Wike for second term
29th June 2017 - 100 amnesty delegates clinch tourism, hospitality institute fellowship
29th June 2017 - Akwa Ibom: I’ll not be distracted from foundation laid by Akpabio –Emmanuel
Home / National / Ex-Israeli PM Olmert wins early release from prison

Ex-Israeli PM Olmert wins early release from prison

— 29th June 2017

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, who is serving a 27-month prison term for corruption, won parole on Thursday, one of his lawyers said.

Israel Radio reported that Olmert could be freed as early as Sunday after a parole board decided to cut his sentence by a third, a common practice in Israel for prisoners who have not committed violent crimes.

Shani Eluz, an attorney for Olmert, told reporters that the release might be delayed if prosecutors decide to file an appeal.

“He was very excited. He was very happy,” Eli Zohar, another Olmert attorney, said of the parole decision.

“He hopes very much the prosecution service will not ask to delay his release.”

Olmert was found guilty in 2014 of accepting bribes from real estate developers when he was Jerusalem’s mayor, before his 2006-09 term as prime minister and head of a centrist political party.

During his time as Israel’s leader, he claimed significant progress in talks with the Palestinians on securing a final peace deal, offering an Israeli withdrawal from much of the occupied West Bank.

No agreement was reached.

A lawyer by profession, Olmert began his political career in the 1970s as a right-wing lawmaker who targeted organized crime in Israel.

As prime minister, Olmert waged war against militants in Lebanon in 2006 and the Gaza Strip in 2008.

His original six-year sentence, the judge in the case said his corruption offences were tantamount to “treason”, was cut to 18 months on appeal, but another month was later tagged on over obstruction of justice charges.

Olmert’s term was ultimately lengthened to 27 months after he was convicted in a separate case involving cash payments from a U.S. businessman.

Over the past several weeks, Olmert was again in the Israeli headlines after police raided a publishing house over suspicions a memoir he is writing contained security secrets that had not been cleared by the country’s military censor.

Olmert was taken to hospital on June 19, complaining of chest pains, Israeli media reports said.

He was returned to prison on June 20 after tests and treatment.

Any attempt at a political comeback seems unlikely.

A court found that his crimes entailed “moral turpitude”, which under Israeli law would preclude Olmert from running for public office for seven years after his release, when he will be 78. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

CLICK HERE to get 40% discount on fashionable designer wrist watches

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ex-Israeli PM Olmert wins early release from prison

— 29th June 2017

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, who is serving a 27-month prison term for corruption, won parole on Thursday, one of his lawyers said. Israel Radio reported that Olmert could be freed as early as Sunday after a parole board decided to cut his sentence by a third, a common practice in Israel for prisoners…

Share

  • Sex Scandal: Pope approves absence leave for Pell

    — 29th June 2017

    The Vatican has approved a leave of absence for Cardinal George Pell to go and fight charges against him. Pell is charged with sexual offences in Australia. Pell, the Vatican Treasurer and considered third highest ranking member of the Catholic Church has denied the charges against him. He vehemently denied the charges adding that Pope…

    Share

  • Nigeria’s Yonov Agah re-appointed WTO Dep. Director-General

    — 29th June 2017

    Nigeria’s Yuonov Frederick Agah has been reappointed as Deputy Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) for another four-year term. The Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Agah, who hails from Benue, was first appointed as Deputy Director-General of WTO in 2013 for a four-year term, which he assumed on October…

    Share

  • Education: New national curriculum is time bomb, says CAN president

    — 29th June 2017

    •Set up policy monitoring team now –Bishop Alawode From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan National President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has insisted that the new national curriculum on education, released by National Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) is time bomb that is not only against the Christians, but also, Muslims. Rev….

    Share

  • Let’s make ex-convicts useful to society, economy, says NIPR boss

    — 29th June 2017

    By Zika Bobby President of Business Club, Ikeja and National Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Mr. Rotimi Oladele, has said Nigerians should not see ex-convicts as useless to the society but rather as those given a second chance to make amends for their crime. Speaking at the Prison Fellowship of Nigeria, (PFN) stakeholders’ meeting in…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share