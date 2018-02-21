The Sun News
…Ex-internationals thumb up Pinnick

— 21st February 2018

Former Nigerian internationals Monday night gave kudos to the nation’s soccer governing body, NFF for honoring them during the maiden edition of the Aiteo sponsored NFF awards which took place at Eko Hotel and Suites.

The NFF had during the award bestowed special award on the likes of Segun Odegbami, Emmanuel Okala, Christian Chukwu, Felix Owolabi who were all named in the country’s All time Legends 11.

Speaking after receiving his plaque, Odegbami told Daily Sunsports that the nation’s legends are happy that for the first time they are being accorded recognition.

“The present NFF board have done something that is a clear departure from the past. The legends have been accorded their due recognition and we want to say a big thank you to Amaju and his team,” Odegbami said.

Bright Omokaro who in his heyday was nicknamed 10-10 after the Nation’s Cup game against Egypt said there is hope for Nigerian football under Amaju’s leadership.

“I m impressed with what the NFF has done. You can see that this was a special night for those who laced boots for this country. This is what it should be. This would encourage the youths to serve the country with all their heart,” Omokaro said.

Chukwu on his part said he is simply impressed, even as he urged the NFF board to keep up the good job.

The glamorous maiden NFF award was one that attracted both FIFA and CAF presidents, Gianni Infantino and Ahmad as well as the governors of Lagos and Delta States, Akinwumi Ambode and Ifeanyi Okowa. 

