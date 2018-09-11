Ex-IGP, Suleiman Abba, picks APC Senate form

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Suleiman Abba yesterday joined several other aspirants vying for senatorial seats on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) when he formally picked the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to represent Jigawa Central at the upper legislative chamber. READ ALSO: Buhari, Jonathan and I: Ex-IGP, Suleiman Abba, opens up Speaking with newsmen after the ceremony at the party’s secretariat, he faulted the refusal of the current IGP, Ibrahim Idris, to appear in person to honour Senate’s invitation and insisted that sending a representative was not the best option. “Important questions have been asked—why join politics, why indicate interest for Jigawa Central senatorial district and why this time? But, let me say it most clearly that what you see happen today (yesterday), that is the purchase of this form, is a result of the meeting of two interest. The interest of my people to have better representation at the National Assembly and my personal desire to serve my country, Nigeria, at the national level again.

“This is bearing in mind that representing the seven local government areas that make up Jigawa Central senatorial district does not end at conveying their views and vice versa. It also involves joining my colleagues in taking decisions that will affect the nation politically, economically and socially, and other activities of human life that will put Nigeria in its rightful place in the comity of nations,” he said. READ ALSO: INEC denies receiving N50m logistics support from Jigawa govt On his take on the continued refusal of IGP Idris to appear before the senate, he noted: “I will certainly advise the IGP to respond by going there. I don’t think in any situation there is a better person to defend you than yourself. Of course, we have lawyers who represent the interest of their clients, but, in all situation, this is my personal belief. Your personal defence is always better. I had always appeared before the senate whenever they needed me, even at a time when everybody thought differently. I appeared before a committee of the senate to make a clear presentation of what the situation was and I think it went on fine.”

Meanwhile, security details attached to the APC national secretariat had hectic time controlling influx of robbers, urchins and pickpockets who disguised as supporters of various aspirants to invade the compound and unleash terror on innocent citizens. Capitalising on periodic security lapses at the entrance gate, some of the robbers, urchins and pickpockets, who were initially stopped at the gate, sneaked into the complex to rob people of their belongings, including money, mobile handsets, and regrettably an aspirant’s nomination form.