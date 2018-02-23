Ex-IGP, Onovo, commends Ugwuanyi

•Gov flags off Akpugo road construction

Former Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ogbonnaya Onovo, has extolled the leadership virtues of Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, describing him as a visionary and “wonderful” leader whose style of politics is sincere, inclusive and result-oriented.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the construction work on the Ogonogoeji-Ndiagu-Akpugo rural road (from Atavu Bailey Bridge to Afor Onovo), which attracted many leaders of “Nkanuland,” Onovo expressed delight that after years of neglect by past administrations, Ugwuanyi remembered the people of the area by commencing work on the road.

The former IGP, who applauded the governor for keeping faith with his promise to construct the road shortly after he inspected it, regretted that the road had not witnessed any development in the past.

He also commended Ugwuanyi for his commitment to good governance, transparency, accountability, peace, justice and fair play.

He noted that the governor was able to utilise the lean resources of the state to pay workers’ salaries and retirees’ pensions and still execute massive development projects across the three senatorial districts of the state, especially in rural areas.

Onovo added that Ugwuanyi’s good works and commitment to peace, have earned the state the enviable status of “the safest state in the country,” adding, “I am happy to be here to identify with you, Your Excellency.”

Onovo noted that governor Ugwuanyi’s approach to governance in the state inspired him to transfer his voters’ card from Abuja to Enugu to be able him participate in the forthcoming general elections as well as support the governor’s re-election in 2019.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman of Nkanu West Local Government Area, Henry Okenwa, also thanked Ugwuanyi for the numerous development projects his administration is executing in the council, especially the Agbani-Amurri Road, which he said is witnessing development for the first time in the past 100 years.