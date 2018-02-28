The Sun News
28th February 2018 - Ex-Gombe senator backtracks, returns to PDP
28th February 2018 - Okorocha congratulates Oyegun on his tenure extension
28th February 2018 - Kebbi Police burst illegal guns dealers, recover 11 assorted weapons
28th February 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: Delta govt, Digiteam Nigeria stage workshop on Digital Switch
28th February 2018 - Buhari re-appoints Segun Awolowo as NEPC’s CEO
28th February 2018 - James Bond director, Lewis Gilbert dies aged 97
28th February 2018 - Clashes rock edge of Syria’s Ghouta despite ‘truce’
28th February 2018 - Maldives deports int’l lawyers who travelled to study impact of emergency
28th February 2018 - INEC chairman warns RECs against partisanship
28th February 2018 - We’ve right to stop passenger traveling or entering Nigeria – NIS
Ex-Gombe senator backtracks, returns to PDP

Ex-Gombe senator backtracks, returns to PDP

— 28th February 2018

Ali Abare, Gombe

A former federal lawmaker, Sen. Saidu Umar Kumo, who recently announced his leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has retraced his step, announcing his return to the party.

Sen. Kumo made this known, in a press briefing, on Wednesday, in Gombe.

Kumo, who was Director-General of Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo during the 2015 general election, said he was compelled to return to the party to facilitate the presidential aspirations of Alhaji Atiku Ábubakar come 2019.

The former lawmaker said following his decision to leave the PDP,  party leaders from across the country prevailed on him to return to the party, including the former Vice President,  who met with him on several occasions to persuade him to return to the party.

Kumo announced his decision to open a solidarity office in support of Atiku’s presidential ambition to cover the entire North East.

He described Atiku as ‘a goal-getter’ and achiever as well as the only visible presidential aspirant under the PDP so far.

