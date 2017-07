The wife of a former President of Nigeria, Patience Jonathan, has petitioned the House of Representatives over what she describes as the persistent personal attacks and harassment by some agencies of the Federal Government.

In the petition written by her lawyers and presented by Rep. Bright Tamuno, the former First Lady alleges that the attacks on her is been orchestrated by the officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and other agencies of the federal government.

She is asking the House to call the agencies to order in view of their refusal to obey court orders.

The petition has been referred to the House Committee on Public Petitions for further legislative action.