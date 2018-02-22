Ex-finance minister, Kalu Idika Kalu, to chair The Sun Awards

First class economist and former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu, has accepted to chair The Sun Awards 2017 ceremony scheduled for Saturday, February 24, 2018.

The Sun Awards, holding at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, will see 23 outstanding and distinguished Nigerians receiving various awards.

Confirming his acceptance to be chairman at The Sun Awards, in a telephone conversation with Mr. Eric Osagie, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, The Sun Publishing Limited yesterday, Dr. Kalu said it would be a pleasure and honour chairing an event where “Nigeria’s bests” are being recognised.

“I am delighted to be chosen as chairman of The Sun Awards ceremony. The awards are prestigious and I am happy to be part of the event. Recognising Nigeria’s bests is something I want to identify with,” Kalu said.

Dr. Kalu, who is a past winner of The Sun Lifetime Achievement award, holds a Ph.D in Economic Development and Public Finance. He had worked at the World Bank (East Asia Pacific Programmes Department) and contributed to the reengineering of economies of Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong (Asian Tigers).

Dr. Kalu conducted detailed studies on the industrial structure and tariff protection of Korean export industries. His work was instrumental in shaping the policies of Korea, which helped its economy move from labour intensive manufacturing to the thriving capital goods and technology intensive economy that exists today.

He was Commissioner for Finance & Planning in Imo State, Minister of Finance under two governments, Minister for National Planning and Minister of Transport. Also, he was chairman, ECOWAS Council of Ministers, chairman, development committee of the World Bank and Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary to the European Union in 2000.

Dr. Kalu played a leading role in the formulation of Nigeria’s economic reform policies and helped to lay the foundation for the country’s policies of economic liberalisation, globalisation and privatisation.

He currently serves on the board of several organisations in Nigeria and abroad. He has been the chairman of BGL Plc, an investment bank that is a major player in the stock market and well known in public sector advisory and private sector consultancy.

Twenty-three personalities will be honoured at The Sun Awards. They include: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (Man of the Year), Governor Nyesom Wike of River State (Governor of the Year), Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki (Outstanding Politician of the Year), Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi 11 (Courage in Leadership), Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele (Public Service) and Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Mr. Esima Ekere, (Public Service).

Others are President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Mrs. Aisha Buhari (Most Supportive First Lady), Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State (Outstanding Performance in Agriculture), Governor Atiku Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State (Outstanding Performance in Agriculture), Dr. Emeka Okwuosa, chairman of Oilserve Group (Investor of the Year), President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Pinnick (Sports Personality of the Year), Super Eagles Head Coach, Gernot Rohr (Sports Personality of the Year), Dr. Chika Okafor, chairman, Chicason Group (Businessman of the Year), and Mr. Peter Amangbo, MD, Zenith Bank Plc (Banker of the Year).

Other award winners are: Mr. Obi Ezeudo, president of Beloxxi Industries Limited (Manufacturer of the Year), Prince Samuel Adedoyin, chairman, Doyin Group (Lifetime Achievement), Senator Osita Izunaso (Humanitarian Service), Dr. Joe Okai-Odumakin (Humanitarian Service), Mallam Samaila Isa Funtua (Lifetime Achievement), Ayo Makun (Nollywood Personality of the Year), Wizkid (Creative Personality of the Year) and the late Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko (Hero of the Year).