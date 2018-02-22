The Sun News
Latest
22nd February 2018 - Ex-finance minister, Kalu Idika Kalu, to chair The Sun Awards
22nd February 2018 - LG poll: INEC probes alleged Kano under-age voting
22nd February 2018 - Missing N70m: Northern senators reject ‘monkey’ story, sack Adamu
22nd February 2018 - Corruption still high in Nigeria –Transparency International
22nd February 2018 - Nigerian public service stinks, says Sultan
22nd February 2018 - The proposed BOFIA amendments
22nd February 2018 - APC Kaduna crisis: Govt threatens senator over another house
22nd February 2018 - $2.1bn arms deal: EFCC detains ex-Army chief, Ihejirika
22nd February 2018 - Appreciating the cash snake
22nd February 2018 - Giant strides of Dankwambo in Gombe
Home / Cover / National / Ex-finance minister, Kalu Idika Kalu, to chair The Sun Awards

Ex-finance minister, Kalu Idika Kalu, to chair The Sun Awards

— 22nd February 2018

 

First class economist and former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu, has accepted to chair The Sun Awards 2017 ceremony scheduled for Saturday, February 24, 2018.
The Sun Awards, holding at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, will see 23 outstanding and distinguished Nigerians receiving various awards.
Confirming his acceptance to be chairman at The Sun Awards, in a telephone conversation with Mr. Eric Osagie, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, The Sun Publishing Limited yesterday, Dr. Kalu said it would be a pleasure and honour chairing an event where “Nigeria’s bests” are being recognised.
“I am delighted to be chosen as chairman of The Sun Awards ceremony. The awards are prestigious and I am happy to be part of the event. Recognising Nigeria’s bests is something I want to identify with,” Kalu said.
Dr. Kalu, who is a past winner of The Sun Lifetime Achievement award, holds a Ph.D in Economic Development and Public Finance. He had worked at the World Bank (East Asia Pacific Programmes Department) and contributed to the reengineering of economies of Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong (Asian Tigers).
Dr. Kalu conducted detailed studies on the industrial structure and tariff protection of Korean export industries. His work was instrumental in shaping the policies of Korea, which helped its economy move from labour intensive manufacturing to the thriving capital goods and technology intensive economy that exists today.
He was Commissioner for Finance & Planning in Imo State, Minister of Finance under two governments, Minister for National Planning and Minister of Transport. Also, he was chairman, ECOWAS Council of Ministers, chairman, development committee of the World Bank and Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary to the European Union in 2000.
Dr. Kalu played a leading role in the formulation of Nigeria’s economic reform policies and helped to lay the foundation for the country’s policies of economic liberalisation, globalisation and privatisation.
He currently serves on the board of several organisations in Nigeria and abroad. He has been the chairman of BGL Plc, an investment bank that is a major player in the stock market and well known in public sector advisory and private sector consultancy.
Twenty-three personalities will be honoured at The Sun Awards. They include: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (Man of the Year), Governor Nyesom Wike of River State (Governor of the Year), Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki (Outstanding Politician of the Year), Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi 11 (Courage in Leadership), Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele (Public Service) and Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Mr. Esima Ekere, (Public Service).
Others are President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Mrs. Aisha Buhari (Most Supportive First Lady), Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State (Outstanding Performance in Agriculture), Governor Atiku Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State (Outstanding Performance in Agriculture), Dr. Emeka Okwuosa, chairman of Oilserve Group (Investor of the Year), President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Pinnick (Sports Personality of the Year), Super Eagles Head Coach, Gernot Rohr (Sports Personality of the Year), Dr. Chika Okafor, chairman, Chicason Group (Businessman of the Year), and Mr. Peter Amangbo, MD, Zenith Bank Plc (Banker of the Year).
Other award winners are: Mr. Obi Ezeudo, president of Beloxxi Industries Limited (Manufacturer of the Year), Prince Samuel Adedoyin, chairman, Doyin Group (Lifetime Achievement), Senator Osita Izunaso (Humanitarian Service), Dr. Joe Okai-Odumakin (Humanitarian Service), Mallam Samaila Isa Funtua (Lifetime Achievement), Ayo Makun (Nollywood Personality of the Year), Wizkid (Creative Personality of the Year) and the late Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko (Hero of the Year).

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ex-finance minister, Kalu Idika Kalu, to chair The Sun Awards

— 22nd February 2018

  First class economist and former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu, has accepted to chair The Sun Awards 2017 ceremony scheduled for Saturday, February 24, 2018. The Sun Awards, holding at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, will see 23 outstanding and distinguished Nigerians receiving various awards. Confirming…

  • LG poll: INEC probes alleged Kano under-age voting

    — 22nd February 2018

    •Panel gets 2 weeks ultimatum to submit report Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally set up an eight-man investigation panel, to ascertain the veracity of a report that persons below the statutory age of 18 years voted during the recently-conducted Kano State local government election. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu,…

  • Missing N70m: Northern senators reject ‘monkey’ story, sack Adamu

    — 22nd February 2018

    •Pick Wamakko as new chairman …As Buhari’s loyalist begs lawmakers Fred Itua, Abuja Senators of northern extraction under the aegis of the Northern Senators’ Forum (NSF), yesterday announced the sack of the chairman, Abdullahi Adamu. In his place, they announced the appointment of Aliyu Wammako, former governor of Sokoto State. Members of the forum, in…

  • Corruption still high in Nigeria –Transparency International

    — 22nd February 2018

    Corruption is getting worse in Nigeria, according to the latest corruption perception index (CPI) released by Transparency International (TI), yesterday. While Nigeria scored 27/100 and was ranked 136th in 2016, the latest CPI scores Nigeria 28/100 but, with a rank of 148, out of 180 countries surveyed—a significant 12 places below where it was the…

  • Nigerian public service stinks, says Sultan

    — 22nd February 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, said in Abuja, yesterday, that the corruption level is still high in public offices, in spite of the anti-graft fight being championed by the Federal Government. The Muslim leader, who spoke at the public presentation of a book written in honour of the Registrar of…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share