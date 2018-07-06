Ex-Finance minister, Adamu Ciroma, buried in Abuja

Former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria from 1975 to 1977, Mallam Adamu Ciroma, is dead. He died at 83. Mallam Ciroma was buried at the Gudu Cementary, Abuja, yesterday evening. Ciroma, who was also a former Finance minister during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, between 1999 and 2003, reportedly died at the Turkish Nizamiye Hospital in Abuja, after a protracted illness. Meanwhile, it was beehive of activities and mixed emotions at his Wuse 2, Abuja residence. Aside close family members and friends, three People’s Democratic Party presidential aspirants and former governors; Sule Lamido (Jigawa); Ahmed Makarfi (Kaduna) and Attahiru Bafarawa (Sokoto), were early callers at Ciroma’s residence.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, also visited in company with other members. Lamido told newsmen, shortly after he signed the condolence register that Nigeria has lost a great icon and political father. “He was one of the remaining strong northern leaders. We have indeed, lost a father and a role model who took pleasure in the unity and progress of our people. Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness his over his death. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, president Buhari said Ciroma will be long remembered for his remarkable service and dedication to the country’s unity, progress and stability.

Buhari also affirmed that the late former CBN governor will be honoured for his “contributions in promoting democracy in Nigeria and his legacies should be a constant reminder to politicians who wish to work for the good of their communities and our great country.” The president extended condolences to the Ciroma family, the Government and people of Yobe State. Also, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has described Ciroma’s death as monumental loss to the country. Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, said with Ciroma’s death, Nigeria has lost one of its illustrious sons and highly respected elder statesman, with vast experience in many spheres of life. Although death is painful, but, it gladdens my heart that late Ciroma lived a worthy and successful life,” said Saraki. “As a public servant, late Ciroma’s integrity was unparalleled, as a politician, he was unblemished and as a journalist, he was among the finest breed.”