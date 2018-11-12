Ex Nigeria player Ajuma Ottache, and the only female coach in the Nationwide league one, has passed on.

Ajuma won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in 2004 and represented the Country at both the Olympic games and the Africa Games in the same year.

It was learnt that the deceased had been battling a rare muscular disease which resurfaced while on national assignment with the U17 women’s team. She died midday on Saturday.

READ ALSO 2019 AFCON Qualifier: Eagles open camp in Asaba

The Nigeria Football Federation via its official twitter handle paid tribute to late coach. “We are sad to hear of the sudden passing of former @NGSuper_Falcons midfielder, AWCON winner, Olympian, Ajuma Otache who passed

on Saturday.

Our thoughts are with her young family. May her soul rest in peace.”