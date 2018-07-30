Ex-Enugu Speaker, Odoh declares for Senate

Raphael Ede, Enugu

A former Speaker Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Eugene Odoh, on Sunday, declared to contest for the Enugu North senatorial seat under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general election.

The declaration was graced by former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, a former Governor of Old Anambra State, Sen. Jim Nwobodo, APC National Vice Chairman Southeast, Chief Emma Eneukwu, foremost Nollywood Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, among others.

Odoh, who declared his intention for the Senate seat at his home town Ukehe, in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of the state, amidst a crowd of APC supporters, said that he would give Enugu North a better representation at the red chamber of the National Assembly.

He said that it was high time Ndigbo stopped crying for marginalisation, but they should stand up to be counted in the politics of Nigeria by voting for their best brains to represent the zone at National Assembly.

Odoh, who believed that Nigeria needed to be restructured to reflect a true federalism, said that it was only the National Assembly that could tinker with the Constitution to give Nigeria the restructuring they desired.

READ ALSO: Ebonyi: FETHA CMD denies weighty corruption allegations

Speaking, the chairman of occasion and former governor of old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo, urged the people of Enugu North senatorial zone to support Odoh to represent them at the Senate for better representation.

He said that he was not in doubt that Odoh would be a better senator considering his pedigree when served at the Enugu State House of Assembly.

Also speaking, Sen. Nnamani, urged party members to shun politics of bitterness stressing that politics was never meant to be a war rather it should be a debate were the best should emerge.