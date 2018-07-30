– The Sun News
Latest
30th July 2018 - Ex-Enugu Speaker, Odoh declares for Senate
30th July 2018 - Ebonyi: FETHA CMD denies weighty corruption allegations
30th July 2018 - Enugu LG boss frowns at apathy to PVCs
30th July 2018 - ESQ Legal Awards to honour 40 under 40 lawyers
30th July 2018 - Osun guber: Oyetola vows to continue Aregbesola’s legacies
30th July 2018 - Boko Haram: Foreign military supplies hampering our operations – Buratai
30th July 2018 - FG issues Water Use licence to KHEDCO
30th July 2018 - Napoli president confirms offer for Man Utd star Darmian
30th July 2018 - Kano, Morocco sign MoU on film industry
30th July 2018 - IPOB alleges plan by Army to invade South East, South South again
Home / Elections / National / Ex-Enugu Speaker, Odoh declares for Senate
ODOH

Ex-Enugu Speaker, Odoh declares for Senate

— 30th July 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

A former Speaker Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Eugene Odoh, on Sunday, declared to contest for the Enugu North senatorial seat under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general election.

The declaration was graced by former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, a former Governor of Old Anambra State, Sen. Jim Nwobodo, APC National Vice Chairman Southeast, Chief Emma Eneukwu, foremost Nollywood Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, among others.

Odoh, who declared his intention for the Senate seat at his home town Ukehe, in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of the state, amidst a crowd of APC supporters, said that he would give Enugu North a better representation at the red chamber of the National Assembly.

He said that it was high time Ndigbo stopped crying for marginalisation, but they should stand up to be counted in the politics of Nigeria by voting for their best brains to represent the zone at National Assembly.

Odoh, who believed that Nigeria needed to be restructured to reflect a true federalism, said that it was only the National Assembly that could tinker with the Constitution to give Nigeria the restructuring they desired.

READ ALSO: Ebonyi: FETHA CMD denies weighty corruption allegations

Speaking, the chairman of occasion and former governor of old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo, urged the people of Enugu North senatorial zone to support Odoh to represent them at the Senate for better representation.

He said that he was not in doubt that Odoh would be a better senator considering his pedigree when served at the Enugu State House of Assembly.

Also speaking, Sen. Nnamani, urged party members to shun politics of bitterness stressing that politics was never meant to be a war rather it should be a debate were the best should emerge.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ODOH

Ex-Enugu Speaker, Odoh declares for Senate

— 30th July 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu A former Speaker Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Eugene Odoh, on Sunday, declared to contest for the Enugu North senatorial seat under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general election. The declaration was graced by former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, a former Governor of Old…

  • FETHA

    Ebonyi: FETHA CMD denies weighty corruption allegations

    — 30th July 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (FETHA), Ebonyi State, Dr. Emeka Onwe Ogah, has denied some weighty corruption allegations levied against him and some top management members of the hospital. A popular online media, according to Ogah, HAD published a ‘fabricated story’ which accused his administration of salary padding;…

  • ENUGU

    Enugu LG boss frowns at apathy to PVCs

    — 30th July 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka A few months to 2019 general elections, Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, Chief Patrick Omeje, has frowned at the attitude of some people in his locality who are yet to collected their Permanent Voter Cards, stressing that over 17,000 PVCs remained unclaimed at Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office, in Nsukka…

  • LEGAL AWARDS

    ESQ Legal Awards to honour 40 under 40 lawyers

    — 30th July 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi Forty young lawyers under the age of 40 are among those to be honoured at the 2018 ESQ Nigerian Legal Awards coming up in November 4, the organisers have said. Awards convener and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Legal Blitz Ltd, publisher of ESQ Legal Practice magazine, Lere Fashola, said this year’s edition…

  • OYETOLA

    Osun guber: Oyetola vows to continue Aregbesola’s legacies

    — 30th July 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September 22 gubernatorial election in Osun State, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, has promised to continue with the legacies of the outgoing governor, Rauf Aregbesola, if he emerges as the governor after the poll. Oyetola stressed that his administration would be anchored on the philosophy…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share