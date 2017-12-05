The Sun News
5th December 2017 - Ex-Egypt interior minister, Habib al-Adly arrested
5th December 2017 - Yuletide: Be vigilant, celebrate moderately, Lagos CP urges residents
5th December 2017 - Atiku visits Wadata House PDP secretariat
5th December 2017 - BREAKING: Kebbi justice commissioner resigns
5th December 2017 - JUST IN: Yobe gov. proposes N92.2b for 2018
5th December 2017 - Fuel queues resurface in Abuja
5th December 2017 - Strike: UNILAG postpones candidates' screening
5th December 2017 - BREAKING: NNPC GMD, Baru cuts short London trip as fuel queues return
5th December 2017 - Jerusalem status a red line for Muslims – Erdogan
5th December 2017 - Don canvasses autonomy for tax collectors
Ex-Egypt interior minister, Habib al-Adly arrested

— 5th December 2017

Former Egyptian interior minister Habib al-Adly has been arrested after failing to attend his sentencing in a trial over corruption charges, two security sources said, on Tuesday.

Adly, who served under ousted Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, was due to attend the final hearing in April and hand himself over to authorities, but did not show up and had been missing since then.

A copy of the April verdict obtained by Reuters showed that Adly and two other ministry officials were ordered to refund a total of 1.95 billion Egyptian pounds ($109.83 million) and were fined the same amount.

Adly, who has denied the charges, is due back before the Court of Cassation, Egypt’s top civil court, for an appeal in January.

His lawyer could not be reached immediately for comment.

Egypt’s state news agency MENA earlier reported that Adly had been located, but did not disclose his location or whether he had been arrested.

A long-serving official at the head of Egypt’s feared internal security apparatus, Adly was acquitted of other graft charges two years ago.

He was also cleared in 2014, along with Mubarak and six aides, of charges related to killing protesters during the 2011 uprising which had led to their downfall. (alArabiya)

Latest

Yuletide: Be vigilant, celebrate moderately, Lagos CP urges residents

— 5th December 2017

Yuletide: Be vigilant, celebrate moderately, Lagos CP urges residents

— 5th December 2017

…Assures of maximum security The Lagos State Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, on Tuesday, assured residents and visitors of utmost safety amid tight security across the length and breadth of the State during the yuletide season. The police commissioner, in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Mr.…

  • Atiku visits Wadata House PDP secretariat

    — 5th December 2017

    From: Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, visited the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretariat, Wadata House, in Abuja. This is Atiku's first visit to the PDP secretariat after he rejoined the opposition, last Sunday. Atiku , who arrived Wadata House,  at about 11.58a.m  was received by members of the National…

  BREAKING: Kebbi justice commissioner resigns

    — 5th December 2017

    — 5th December 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Unconfirmed report reaching Daily Sun indicates that Kebbi State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Barr. Rukkayat Tanko Ayuba, has resigned from office. It was gathered that Barr. Ayuba resigned over her suspension from the office by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagugu. Details…

  • JUST IN: Yobe gov. proposes N92.2b for 2018

    — 5th December 2017

    Governor Ibrahim Geidam. Ibrahim Geidam of Yobe State, on Tuesday, presented a budget proposal of N92.2 billion for the 2018 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly. Details later…

  • Fuel queues resurface in Abuja

    — 5th December 2017

    From: Fred Ezeh, Abuja Long fuel queues have resurfaced at major fuel stations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, signalling the commencement of another round fuel scarcity. This horrible experience was coming few weeks to commencement of Christmas and new year celebration. The devastating experience left motorists and commuters in Abuja more frustrated than…

