Ex-Ebonyi gov defects to APC
— 10th April 2017
From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki
The immediate past governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Martin Elechi, yesterday, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after failed bid to install his successor on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2015 general election.
Elechi in his remarks during the ceremony marking his official defection to the national party at the Nkwegu Ugbala Event Centre, Abakaliki, said his decision was informed by the inability of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to adhere to the tenets of democracy.
He said since he left office, he took time out to have retirement rest but decided to join the APC to support President Muhammadu Buhari to restore normalacy to the Nigerian polity.
The Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu described Elechi as a man of integrity whose love for rule of law knows no bound.
Dr. Onu boasted that the APC-led Federal Government would deliver on its campaign promises to Nigerians.
He said APC was working hard to capture power at the state levels in the South East.
The occasion was marked by special thanksgiving mass at the St. Theresa Catholic Catheredal, Abakaliki.
Chief Elechi was elected the second democratic governor of Ebonyi State on the platform of the PDP in 2007 for two terms.
He fell out with his then deputy, David Umahi. after lossing the PDP structure, sponsored Chief Edward Nkwegu in Labour Party, LP and lost to Umahi of PDP and since then has remained silent in the politics of the state.
Oga, Elechi I would have appreciated to hear that you resigned from politics rather than cross carpeting to another party. You were a commissioner in the former East Central State in the early 70s over forty years ago. And were lucky to go too far to the position of an executive governor. What else are you looking for in your career dossier. You have had a wonderful career profile and interesting achievements. You have very promising sons who should take your place while you go and have your rest and prepare yourself very well for the final resting when God calls you than to remain in Nigerian politics that increases one’s chances of nurturing evil. Sir, life is a continuum and time endears for every activity of man. I wish you can read this piece and take caution. Thank you.