Ex-Ebonyi gov defects to APC

From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki

The immediate past governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Martin Elechi, yesterday, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after failed bid to install his successor on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2015 general election.

Elechi in his remarks during the ceremony marking his official defection to the national party at the Nkwegu Ugbala Event Centre, Abakaliki, said his decision was informed by the inability of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to adhere to the tenets of democracy.

He said since he left office, he took time out to have retirement rest but decided to join the APC to support President Muhammadu Buhari to restore normalacy to the Nigerian polity.

The Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu described Elechi as a man of integrity whose love for rule of law knows no bound.

Dr. Onu boasted that the APC-led Federal Government would deliver on its campaign promises to Nigerians.

He said APC was working hard to capture power at the state levels in the South East.

The occasion was marked by special thanksgiving mass at the St. Theresa Catholic Catheredal, Abakaliki.

Chief Elechi was elected the second democratic governor of Ebonyi State on the platform of the PDP in 2007 for two terms.

He fell out with his then deputy, David Umahi. after lossing the PDP structure, sponsored Chief Edward Nkwegu in Labour Party, LP and lost to Umahi of PDP and since then has remained silent in the politics of the state.