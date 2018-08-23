Ex-DSS DG, Lawal Daura won’t return— 23rd August 2018
President Muhammadu Buhari is reported to have ignored pressure for the reinstatement of sacked Director-General of Department of State Service (DSS), Mr Lawal Daura.
The Nation said that President had foreclosed the recall despite pressure from some forces, including members of his kitchen cabinet.
It reported that some of the lobbyists went to see the President in London to mount pressure for the reversal of Daura’s sack.
Daura was sacked by then acting President Yemi Osinbajo for the blockade of the entrance of the National Assembly, which caused outrage in the country.According to the Nation, “those against the ex-security chief’s return argued that his sack saved the nation’s democracy and boosted the Buhari administration’s democratic credentials.
The battle has since shifted to the Presidency, over the search for a new Director-General.’’
While some people want the position zoned to the north, others support the confirmation of the Acting Director General, Mr. Mathew Seiyefa, who is from Bayelsa state.
“The forces pushing for Daura’s reinstatement have lost the battle because the President has foreclosed his return.
“The President has no plans to bring back Daura under any guise. He believes this administration is one and will not overrule his deputy. He is a man of discipline and not an ethnic bigot.
“What happened is that some ministers, a few kitchen cabinet members and influential people close to the President sneaked into London to meet with Buhari to overturn Daura’s sack,’’ the Nation reported.
Seiyefa, is the most senior Director in the DSS. A Twitter post by the PresidencyNigeria said he will act as Director-General until further notice.
Lawal was sacked over the unauthorised blockade of the National Assembly, preventing some senators and workers from gaining entrance.
Osinbajo described the blockade as a gross violation of constitutional order, rule of law and all accepted notions of law and order.
According to him, the unlawful act which was done without the knowledge of the Presidency is condemnable and completely unacceptable.
Prof. Osinbajo assured Nigerians that all persons within the law enforcement apparatus who participated in this travesty will be identified and subjected to appropriate disciplinary action.
Matthew Seiyefa: acting DG of the DSS says cases of unlawful detentions being reviewed
Daura, born 5 August 1953, was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on 2 July 2015, following the dismissal of his predecessor Ita Ekpeyong.
He once worked in the service and retired.
Seiyefa, Daura’s successor had earlier served as the Director of the Institute of Security Studies (ISS), before he was transferred to the DSS headquarters.
With about 34 years of experience, Seiyefa had served in different capacities, including State Director in Osun, Akwa Ibom, and Lagos states.
Seiyefa is also a member of the National Institute.
