The Sun News
Latest
19th March 2018 - Ex-councillor empowers 350 women, others in Lagos community
19th March 2018 - Range Rover Sport SVR beats supercar, sets Tianmen Road record
19th March 2018 - Nissan LEAF in first electric vehicle expedition across Africa
19th March 2018 - Ladipo auto market elects new leaders
19th March 2018 - PENGASSAN urges FG to recruit more security personnel
19th March 2018 - Military rule unacceptable – Labour
19th March 2018 - Labour Ministry tasks staff on workplace behaviour
19th March 2018 - CBN’s committed to agric development –Emefiele
19th March 2018 - Shell, Amnesty International disagree over oil spill management
19th March 2018 - Capital market: Brokers, operators lament non-passage of 2018 budget
Home / Lifeline / Ex-councillor empowers 350 women, others in Lagos community

Ex-councillor empowers 350 women, others in Lagos community

— 19th March 2018

Dorothy Anosike

A total of 350 men, women and youths recently graduated after acquiring various empowerment skills in Lagos State. They were drawn from Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area and Oriade Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Their skill-acquisition training was courtesy of a former councillor in Oriade LCDA, Princess Rita Arabome-Odofin, who said she was moved to embark on the mission guided by the belief that one does not need to be in high political office before one could make positive impact in the lives of others.

Arabome-Odofin was a councillor in the last political dispensation during which she represented Mazamaza ward. She recalled that while she was in office, she organised a series of free skill-acquisition and empowerment training for hundreds of women and youths in the council. She added that, since she left office, she had continued with empowering people with various skills.

Speaking during the graduation of the group recently, many of whom were trained in making stove thread, cosmetics, soaps, petroleum jelly and body spray, she said it seemed to her that she was created for creating employment.

She recalled that, while she worked as a councillor, she could not go beyond her constituency in her skill-acquisition and empowerment programme but now that she no longer held any office, she saw the world as her big constituency.

Her words: “My calling is empowering people.  I would like to say that God created me to create jobs.

“As a councillor in Oriade LCDA in 2010, I organised several skill-acquisition and empowerment training programmes for hundreds of men, women and youths and, today, the people are breadwinners in their various families. They are even employing other people. My regret then was that I had to organise that only in my ward. But right now, I no longer hold any office, I don’t have any limitation. I see the whole word as my constituency. That explains why the 350 men, women and youths that are graduating today were drawn from Amuwo-Odofin and Oriade LCDA.”

Arabome-Odofin told Daily Sun that the recent skill-acquisition programme she organised was done in conjunction with the Bank of Industry. She said it was her desire that immediately after their training, they would become productive, instead of roaming the streets.

She said that the major challenge she had encountered in carrying out the project was finance. She lamented that since it was her personal vision, she was carrying her cross all by herself. She however, acknowledged that she was receiving support from the chairmen of Amuwo-Odofin and Oriade councils and would be ready to collaborate or partner with corporate organisations, NGOs and individuals who were interested in her ideas.

She advised youths to try their hands on things that would improve their lives, regretting that a situation whereby able-bodied youths went about begging for money or extorting money from people was unacceptable. In her words, the devil has a way of creating jobs for idle hands, even when such jobs easily end in regret.

Arabome-Odofin called on government at all levels to seek to create empowerment programmes for the people, lamenting that the challenge was that, most of the time, information concerning the programmes was never properly publicised.

“I went to the Bank of Industry, I discovered that they have a facility for petty traders to the tune of N50,000 which the beneficiaries can be repaying at N2,000 per week. There was another one called Empower. But as I said, a lot of people don’t know about this because information about it was not properly disseminated,” she said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Range Rover Sport SVR beats supercar, sets Tianmen Road record

— 19th March 2018

Moses Akaigwe    08072100049 An SUV is not meant to outperform a supercar, but that’s exactly what happened when the new Range Rover Sport SVR took on a fearsome mountain road in China. Land Rover’s performance SUV, driven by Panasonic Jaguar Racing driver, Ho-Pin Tung, has smashed the record for negotiating the 99 corners of…

  • Nissan LEAF in first electric vehicle expedition across Africa

    — 19th March 2018

    The Electric Explorer African Challenge 2018, the first-ever electric vehicle expedition across Africa, has begun. Behind the wheel of a previous-generation Nissan LEAF is famous Polish traveller Arkady Paweł Fiedler, accompanied by photographer Albert Wójtowicz. The LEAF is not modified in any way – it is exactly the same as the car that was recently…

  • Ladipo auto market elects new leaders

    — 19th March 2018

    A new set of leaders has been elected at the Ladipo Central Executive Auto Dealers Association (LACEADA), the umbrella body of the 43 units in the popular auto market in Lagos. At the end of the elections held recently at the market, Mr. Jude Chikere Nwankwo was declared the president alongside other candidates who ran…

  • PENGASSAN urges FG to recruit more security personnel

    — 19th March 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola, 08033246177 The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has called on the Federal Government to commence immediate recruitment of more people into the security services in the country, especially the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Army, to curb crime. The senior staff union also demanded that the Nigerian…

  • Military rule unacceptable – Labour

    — 19th March 2018

    Organised labour yesterday warned that Nigerians would not accept military rule, as being canvassed by some people in the country. Alarmed by some subtle hints from some quarters that the military can still intervene in the politics of the country, organised labour, under the auspices of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN),…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share