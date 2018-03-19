Ex-councillor empowers 350 women, others in Lagos community

Dorothy Anosike

A total of 350 men, women and youths recently graduated after acquiring various empowerment skills in Lagos State. They were drawn from Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area and Oriade Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Their skill-acquisition training was courtesy of a former councillor in Oriade LCDA, Princess Rita Arabome-Odofin, who said she was moved to embark on the mission guided by the belief that one does not need to be in high political office before one could make positive impact in the lives of others.

Arabome-Odofin was a councillor in the last political dispensation during which she represented Mazamaza ward. She recalled that while she was in office, she organised a series of free skill-acquisition and empowerment training for hundreds of women and youths in the council. She added that, since she left office, she had continued with empowering people with various skills.

Speaking during the graduation of the group recently, many of whom were trained in making stove thread, cosmetics, soaps, petroleum jelly and body spray, she said it seemed to her that she was created for creating employment.

She recalled that, while she worked as a councillor, she could not go beyond her constituency in her skill-acquisition and empowerment programme but now that she no longer held any office, she saw the world as her big constituency.

Her words: “My calling is empowering people. I would like to say that God created me to create jobs.

“As a councillor in Oriade LCDA in 2010, I organised several skill-acquisition and empowerment training programmes for hundreds of men, women and youths and, today, the people are breadwinners in their various families. They are even employing other people. My regret then was that I had to organise that only in my ward. But right now, I no longer hold any office, I don’t have any limitation. I see the whole word as my constituency. That explains why the 350 men, women and youths that are graduating today were drawn from Amuwo-Odofin and Oriade LCDA.”

Arabome-Odofin told Daily Sun that the recent skill-acquisition programme she organised was done in conjunction with the Bank of Industry. She said it was her desire that immediately after their training, they would become productive, instead of roaming the streets.

She said that the major challenge she had encountered in carrying out the project was finance. She lamented that since it was her personal vision, she was carrying her cross all by herself. She however, acknowledged that she was receiving support from the chairmen of Amuwo-Odofin and Oriade councils and would be ready to collaborate or partner with corporate organisations, NGOs and individuals who were interested in her ideas.

She advised youths to try their hands on things that would improve their lives, regretting that a situation whereby able-bodied youths went about begging for money or extorting money from people was unacceptable. In her words, the devil has a way of creating jobs for idle hands, even when such jobs easily end in regret.

Arabome-Odofin called on government at all levels to seek to create empowerment programmes for the people, lamenting that the challenge was that, most of the time, information concerning the programmes was never properly publicised.

“I went to the Bank of Industry, I discovered that they have a facility for petty traders to the tune of N50,000 which the beneficiaries can be repaying at N2,000 per week. There was another one called Empower. But as I said, a lot of people don’t know about this because information about it was not properly disseminated,” she said.