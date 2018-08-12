Ex convict, one other nabbed for stealing truck in Ogun

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested two persons for allegedly stealing a truck.

The suspects, Yisa Nwachukwu, an ex-convict and one Yusuf Sanusi, were arrested on August 10, for stealing the truck belonging to one Alhaji Owonifaari.

According the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the arrest of the duo followed a tip-off received by the DPO of Onipanu Division, Ota, SP Sangobiyi Johnson, that a truck was brought to a sawmill in Ota where it was being dismantled.

On receiving the information, the DPO led detectives to the scene where Nwachukwu and Sanusi were arrested. The former was said to have earlier been convicted for stealing a motorcycle.

On interrogation, however, Nwachukwu, said that he was employed as a driver by the owner of the truck and when he was not paid his salary, he decided to abscond with the truck.

He stated further that he was on his way to Nsukka in Enugu State, when the truck developed mechanical faults.

READ ALSO: Presidential Executive Order 5’ll boost job creation, says Onu

He added that since he had no money to fix it, he called Sanusi to meet him at Ore in Ondo State from where the truck was towed to Ota in Ogun State, after selling it to Sanusi at a sum N400,000.

Oyeyemi further disclosed that at the scene where the suspects were arrested, a bus with registration number FKJ 932 XS, belonging to one Kingsley Unaka, also stolen by Nwachukwu was recovered.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Iliyasu, who commended his men for a job well-done, advised members of the public to always have a background check on whoever they want to employ to prevent employing criminals.