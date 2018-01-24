Ex-CJN dies, Buhari, Saraki, govs mourn

•Onnoghen directs flags fly at half-mast

Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse; Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Dahiru Musdapher, is dead. He died on Monday evening, at a London Hospital at 75.

A family member of the deceased, Hajiya Halima Sulaiman, confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano, yesterday.

She said Justice Musdapher died after battling with a kidney-related disease and had been on admission in the hospital for five months.

The deceased, she said, left behind a wife and three children among whom are Hadiza Dahiru Mustapha, a magistrate and Kaloma Mustapha, a media aide to Jigawa Governor, Badaru Abubakar.

His remains of the deceased were yet to arrive and it was not certain as to where he would be buried.

The Jigawa-born Musdapher was appointed CJN on August 27, 2011 and sworn-in by former President Goodluck Jonathan, on August 29, 2011.

He served as chief judge of Kano State between 1979 and 1985.

Musdapher, a native of Babura town, served as a member of the Court of Appeal between 1985 and 2003 and later joined the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled the government and people of Jigawa State over the passing away of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Dahiru Musdapher.

President Buhari commiserated with the Kano and Ringim Emirate Council, professional colleagues, family members and friends of the eminent jurist whose contributions to the structure, letter and spirit of the nation’s constitution and legal practice will always be remembered and greatly appreciated by generations.

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, also expressed sadness over the former CJN’s death.

Saraki described him as a respected jurist who spent his life in the service of his state, country and humanity.

“He will be remembered for his immense contributions to the development of the judiciary in Kano, Kaduna and Jigawa states, in particular, and the country in general,” he added.

Also, the current CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, has condoled with Musdapher’s immediate family, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Awassam Bassey, yesterday.

In a related development, Onnoghen directed all flags in the premises of the Supreme Court and the CJN’s official residence in the Three Arms Zone, in Abuja, be flown at half-mast, in Musdapher’s honour.

Onnoghen equally directed that flags at all judicial institutions, including the National Judicial Council, the National Judicial Institute and the Federal Judicial Service Commission, as well as all courts of records in the country are to comply with the directive.

To Governor Muhammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, Musdapher’s death “is a great loss to his immediate family and also to Jigawa and Nigeria due to his immense and resourceful contribution,” according to his Special Adviser on Media, Bello Zaki.

Also, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has condoled with Musdapher’s family.

In a message of condolence issued by his spokesman, Mallam Imam Imam, he said the deceased made invaluable contributions to the development of the legal profession in the country and described Musdapheras a jurist’s jurist.

“He was a man of distinction and impeccable character. His life is an example in dedication and commitment to legal ethos, norms and values.

“In work or in retirement, Justice Musdapher exemplified all that was good and commendable about the legal profession. In the service of truth, justice and fairness, he made his mark.

“He was a jurist of repute, a man of integrity, community leader and first legal luminary from our state, who rose through the ranks to became chief justice of Nigeria,” said Tambuwal.