– The Sun News
Latest
18th August 2018 - Ex-Benue tax boss, Adzape-Orubibi declares for Senate
18th August 2018 - Tales around Ooni Ogunwusi’s marital status thicken
18th August 2018 - Abubakar Tsav agent of Miyetti Allah, says Gov. Ortom
18th August 2018 - Buhari calls Akufo-Addo, says ‘Kofi Annan’s contribution remains indelible in world’s history’
18th August 2018 - Boko Haram: Military hands over 23 minors to UN
18th August 2018 - Hajj 2018: NAHCON concludes pilgrims’ transportation, flies 37,746 to Saudi Arabia
18th August 2018 - BREAKING: Ex-UN scribe, Kofi Annan is dead
18th August 2018 - UN remembers victims of Baghdad, Abuja UN building bombings
18th August 2018 - Collapsed Building: FCT Minister assures adequate emergency care for victims
18th August 2018 - Raonic puts up fight but still can’t solve Djokovic at Cincinnati Open
Home / Elections / National / Ex-Benue tax boss, Adzape-Orubibi declares for Senate

Ex-Benue tax boss, Adzape-Orubibi declares for Senate

— 18th August 2018

From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Immediate past Chairman of Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS), Mrs. Mimi Adzape-Orubibi has declared her intention to run for Benue North East Senatorial District (Zone A) election, a seat currently occupied by Senator Barnabas Gemade (Benue North East/PDP.

Mrs. Adzape-Orubibi who is contesting the election on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), made known her intention known to the people of the senatorial district (Zone A) at a formal declaration ceremony held at Adikpo, the headquarters of Kwande Local Government Area of the state.

She promised the people that if and when elected to represent them at the hallowed chamber, she will devise ways that would enable the people tap from areas of their comparative advantage.

The former Benue tax boss promised she would explore areas of comparative advantage of the various power blocks from the zone to bring out their potentials for enhanced development, wealth and job creation.

Adzape-Orubibi who posited that time has come for men and women alike to support the womenfolks for higher political office, urged the women to take her acceptance to serve Zone A at the level of Senate as their own election.

Also speaking, National President, National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) Dr. Gloria Laraba Shoda, who also graced the event called on Benue Zone A women not to disappoint Mrs. Adzape-Orubibi but queue behind her to win the 2019 Zone A senate race.

Shoda maintained that 2019 will not be business as usual because women don’t want to cry of marginalisation any longer adding that, women are no longer asking for 30 percent affirmative action but 50-50.

Dr. Shoda explained that women have acquired the same kind of education like men as they too are trained all fields of human endeavour like men and call on women to make themselves available for greater political participation and in the decision making process.

In their separate remarks, APC Vice Chairman (zone A) Barr Vincent Uji, leader of Zone A APC elders Alfred Acha, assured the aspirant of a level playing ground in the party for the actualisation of her aspirations.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ex-Benue tax boss, Adzape-Orubibi declares for Senate

— 18th August 2018

From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Immediate past Chairman of Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS), Mrs. Mimi Adzape-Orubibi has declared her intention to run for Benue North East Senatorial District (Zone A) election, a seat currently occupied by Senator Barnabas Gemade (Benue North East/PDP. Mrs. Adzape-Orubibi who is contesting the election on the platform of All Progressives…

  • Abubakar Tsav agent of Miyetti Allah, says Gov. Ortom

    — 18th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described a former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, as an ‘agent of Miyetti Allah’ sponsored along with others to persistently stir crisis in Benue to ensure the failure of the state’s Open Grazing and Ranches Establishment Law. Ortom who spoke through his…

  • Buhari calls Akufo-Addo, says ‘Kofi Annan’s contribution remains indelible in world’s history’

    — 18th August 2018

      Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has called his counterpart in Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, from London, to condole him and the people of Ghana over the passing of former United Nations (UN) Secretary General, Kofi Annan, in the early hours of Saturday. In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President…

  • BOKO HARAM

    Boko Haram: Military hands over 23 minors to UN

    — 18th August 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The military has handed over 23 minors associated with armed group; Boko Haram in Borno State. Theatre Commander, Operation LAfiya Dole, Maj. Gen Abba Dikko while handing over the 23 children to the United Nations through UNICEF office in Maiduguri on Saturday, said the exercise was in conformity with international best practise….

  • Hajj 2018: NAHCON concludes pilgrims’ transportation, flies 37,746 to Saudi Arabia

    — 18th August 2018

    NAN The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Friday concluded the transportation of Nigeria’s pilgrims to this year’s Hajj with the arrival of about 190, making up 37,746 pilgrims now in Saudi Arabia. The last batch flew in to the country through a Fly Nass airline from Abuja, which conveyed five pilgrims from Kaduna…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share