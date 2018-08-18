Ex-Benue tax boss, Adzape-Orubibi declares for Senate

From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Immediate past Chairman of Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS), Mrs. Mimi Adzape-Orubibi has declared her intention to run for Benue North East Senatorial District (Zone A) election, a seat currently occupied by Senator Barnabas Gemade (Benue North East/PDP.

Mrs. Adzape-Orubibi who is contesting the election on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), made known her intention known to the people of the senatorial district (Zone A) at a formal declaration ceremony held at Adikpo, the headquarters of Kwande Local Government Area of the state.

She promised the people that if and when elected to represent them at the hallowed chamber, she will devise ways that would enable the people tap from areas of their comparative advantage.

The former Benue tax boss promised she would explore areas of comparative advantage of the various power blocks from the zone to bring out their potentials for enhanced development, wealth and job creation.

Adzape-Orubibi who posited that time has come for men and women alike to support the womenfolks for higher political office, urged the women to take her acceptance to serve Zone A at the level of Senate as their own election.

Also speaking, National President, National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) Dr. Gloria Laraba Shoda, who also graced the event called on Benue Zone A women not to disappoint Mrs. Adzape-Orubibi but queue behind her to win the 2019 Zone A senate race.

Shoda maintained that 2019 will not be business as usual because women don’t want to cry of marginalisation any longer adding that, women are no longer asking for 30 percent affirmative action but 50-50.

Dr. Shoda explained that women have acquired the same kind of education like men as they too are trained all fields of human endeavour like men and call on women to make themselves available for greater political participation and in the decision making process.

In their separate remarks, APC Vice Chairman (zone A) Barr Vincent Uji, leader of Zone A APC elders Alfred Acha, assured the aspirant of a level playing ground in the party for the actualisation of her aspirations.