– The Sun News
Latest
29th August 2018 - Ex-beauty queens show love to inmates of Abuja IDP camp
29th August 2018 - Behold, Abuja’s new prostitution ring
29th August 2018 - ABANDONED: 13 years after, Abuja multi-level car park remains neglected
29th August 2018 - Ekiti people need quality representation at NASS – Olayinka, Reps aspirant
29th August 2018 - PDP governors have no business joining APC – Njeze, Reps aspirant
29th August 2018 - Pepper Millionaires: In Nsukka, farmers make fortunes planting pepper
29th August 2018 - Nigerians extremely poor, says British PM
29th August 2018 - 2019: Buhari, Akpabio, Uduaghan, APC leaders meet over primaries, others
29th August 2018 - Ojukwu’s widow declares Senatorial ambition
29th August 2018 - 2019: FG denies Kwankwaso use of Eagle Square
Home / Abuja Metro / Ex-beauty queens show love to inmates of Abuja IDP camp
BEAUTY QUEENS

Ex-beauty queens show love to inmates of Abuja IDP camp

— 29th August 2018

The camp official, Umaru Gola, expressed joy and appreciation to the beauty queens and their friends for their kind gesture to the IDPs.

Fred Ezeh

August 19, every year is set out by the United Nations as World Humanitarian Day. It was a day for global population to reconnect with humanity, appreciate each other and most importantly, show some love to millions of people displaced by conflict in different parts of the world.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram: Canada spends $75m on humanitarian response in North East

Years of Boko Haram activities in the North East Nigeria led to the destruction of communities and sources of livelihood of affected local communities. In the last two years, conflicts involving farmers/Fulani herdsmen also led to the destruction and loss of lives in Benue, Taraba, Plateau and Nasarawa states, thus, pushing the people to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

Life in the IDP camps could be horrible because of absence of basic needs of life, and limited care from the government. Individuals, corporate organizations, faith based organization have, undoubtedly, helped in the provision of food and other items for the IDPs.

Recently, Abuja ex-beauty queen, Joy Onumajuru, mobilised her friends, family members and other professional colleagues to commemorate the 2018 World Humanitarian Day with displaced persons from Borno and Adamawa states who are taking refuge in an IDP camp in Durumi, Abuja.

READ ALSO: Accolades as ex-beauty queen float school in Abuja

The beauty queens who, apparently, were used to classic lifestyle came down their high horses, disregarded their social status, to freely mingle with the displaced persons, cuddle their babies, share love, meal, take pictures together and feed them and give them words of hope.

For the success of the outreach, the beauty queens tasked themselves financially and otherwise, to provide food items like cartons of noodles, bags of grains and tomato paste. They were able to afford other items like teaching and learning materials, clothing materials, wrappers, sanitary items, mattresses and other basic needs of the IDPs.

Onumajuru who was Queen of Aso (2011) and Miss Commonwealth (2014) told our correspondent that the visit was borne out of her utmost desire to reach out to less privileged women and children in the society:

“Our being here was not a show of resources or affluence but an opportunity to appreciate God for the privileges we have and enjoy. It was an opportunity to reconnect with people who have been denied the right to enjoy their ancestral homes due to conflict.

“The essence of our visit was to celebrate these people and renew their hope that government was working hard to restore peace in the troubled communities so they could return home and reunite with ecosystems.

“It was surprising that I called for support few days ago and the response was extremely amazing. I remain eternally grateful to all those that made it a success.”

Meanwhile, droplets of water (tears) flowed down the cheeks of some of the beauty queens, who could obviously not hold back their emotions after being exposed to inhuman living conditions of the IDPs. They pledged to use their various platforms, particularly their personal foundations and non-governmental organisations, to mobilise financial and logistic support for the IDPs.

The Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja (Advocate) 2017/2018, Tracy Romina Momoh, appreciated the passion and untiring zeal of her friend, Onumajuru, to any course that promotes peace, development and improve quality of livelihood: “I was left with no option but to mobilize financial and material support for this course. And I was extremely happy that joy and laughter enveloped the entire IDP camp upon our arrival. I was fulfilled when I saw the women and children happy.

READ ALSO: I’m sad more women’re widowed daily by herdsmen – Ehiguese, Miss Nigeria 2017

It was an indication that the outreach was indeed a success and we hope to do it periodically. We, however, observed that the level of hunger in the camp was fearful. But we are happy that we did the little that we could and the response and energy from the IDPs was impressive.”

The camp official, Umaru Gola, expressed joy and appreciation to the beauty queens and their friends for their kind gesture to the IDPs. He mobilised the women and children to invoke heavenly blessings upon the visitors that brought goodies to them, asking God to reward them with unmerited favours and open doors, and also grant their heart desires.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OLAYINKA

Ekiti people need quality representation at NASS – Olayinka, Reps aspirant

— 29th August 2018

“…It’s not about Yemi Olayinka really. It’s about the people saying they want quality people to represent them.” Wole Balogun, Ekiti A real estate practitioner and cleric, Pastor Yemi Olayinka, was an aide to former governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Segun Oni. A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who has been involved in…

  • NO BUSINESS

    PDP governors have no business joining APC – Njeze, Reps aspirant

    — 29th August 2018

    “In a state where there is no strong opposition, the incumbent government has no business thinking of joining the opposition in the state.” Samuel Bello, Abuja Ejike Njeze is an ICT expert from Enugu State who wants to vie for a seat in the House of Representatives on the platform of the All Progressives Congress…

  • Nigerians extremely POOR, says British PM

    Nigerians extremely poor, says British PM

    — 29th August 2018

    “87 million Nigerians live on less than $1.90 a day, making it home to more very poor people than any other nation in the world.” • US alleges impunity Chinelo Obogo and John Adams, Minna Two of the world’s frontline nations, America and the United Kingdom have raised the alarm over the economic and political…

  • PRIMARIES

    2019: Buhari, Akpabio, Uduaghan, APC leaders meet over primaries, others

    — 29th August 2018

    Daily Sun gathered that the meeting was convened to deliberate on new dates for the party primaries and to decide whether to adopt direct or indirect primary Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Ahead of tomorrow’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, the national caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met yesterday, with President Muhammadu Buhari presiding. Although, the…

  • SENATORIAL AMBITION

    Ojukwu’s widow declares Senatorial ambition

    — 29th August 2018

    “I wish to represent our senatorial district at the red chamber. Why is it important? It is important because our people need to be represented appropriately.” • As Ohakim, Maduka, others show support From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain and widow of late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, yesterday…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share