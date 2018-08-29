Ex-beauty queens show love to inmates of Abuja IDP camp

The camp official, Umaru Gola, expressed joy and appreciation to the beauty queens and their friends for their kind gesture to the IDPs. Fred Ezeh August 19, every year is set out by the United Nations as World Humanitarian Day. It was a day for global population to reconnect with humanity, appreciate each other and most importantly, show some love to millions of people displaced by conflict in different parts of the world. READ ALSO: Boko Haram: Canada spends $75m on humanitarian response in North East Years of Boko Haram activities in the North East Nigeria led to the destruction of communities and sources of livelihood of affected local communities. In the last two years, conflicts involving farmers/Fulani herdsmen also led to the destruction and loss of lives in Benue, Taraba, Plateau and Nasarawa states, thus, pushing the people to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps. Life in the IDP camps could be horrible because of absence of basic needs of life, and limited care from the government. Individuals, corporate organizations, faith based organization have, undoubtedly, helped in the provision of food and other items for the IDPs. Recently, Abuja ex-beauty queen, Joy Onumajuru, mobilised her friends, family members and other professional colleagues to commemorate the 2018 World Humanitarian Day with displaced persons from Borno and Adamawa states who are taking refuge in an IDP camp in Durumi, Abuja. READ ALSO: Accolades as ex-beauty queen float school in Abuja The beauty queens who, apparently, were used to classic lifestyle came down their high horses, disregarded their social status, to freely mingle with the displaced persons, cuddle their babies, share love, meal, take pictures together and feed them and give them words of hope.

For the success of the outreach, the beauty queens tasked themselves financially and otherwise, to provide food items like cartons of noodles, bags of grains and tomato paste. They were able to afford other items like teaching and learning materials, clothing materials, wrappers, sanitary items, mattresses and other basic needs of the IDPs. Onumajuru who was Queen of Aso (2011) and Miss Commonwealth (2014) told our correspondent that the visit was borne out of her utmost desire to reach out to less privileged women and children in the society: "Our being here was not a show of resources or affluence but an opportunity to appreciate God for the privileges we have and enjoy. It was an opportunity to reconnect with people who have been denied the right to enjoy their ancestral homes due to conflict. "The essence of our visit was to celebrate these people and renew their hope that government was working hard to restore peace in the troubled communities so they could return home and reunite with ecosystems. "It was surprising that I called for support few days ago and the response was extremely amazing. I remain eternally grateful to all those that made it a success." Meanwhile, droplets of water (tears) flowed down the cheeks of some of the beauty queens, who could obviously not hold back their emotions after being exposed to inhuman living conditions of the IDPs. They pledged to use their various platforms, particularly their personal foundations and non-governmental organisations, to mobilise financial and logistic support for the IDPs.