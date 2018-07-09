The Sun News
Latest
9th July 2018 - Ex-Arsenal defender arrested
9th July 2018 - Pinnick to commission France, Belgium semi final tie 
9th July 2018 - Spain coach, Hierro resigns
9th July 2018 - Moses Simon set for Germany move
9th July 2018 - No plans to dump Eagles -Rohr
9th July 2018 - 2019: R-APC perfects MoU with PDP
9th July 2018 - Adeosun: Presidency, Senate, minister keep mum on alleged fake NYSC certificate
9th July 2018 - Ekiti Guber: IGP deploys 30,000 police personnel
9th July 2018 - Ekiti Guber: PDP raises fresh alarm on APC’s plot to rig poll
9th July 2018 - South East govs reject ranching in zone
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Ex-Arsenal defender arrested

Ex-Arsenal defender arrested

— 9th July 2018

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue has been arrested.

Mirror Sport understands the ex-defender, 35, has been taken to police station in north London.

Police said a man has been detained on suspicion of arson and malicious communications outside a home in Enfield.

Friends are understood to be concerned for the former full-back’s mental and emotional state.

They also fear he is unable to afford legal representation after being left broke following a failed appeal against his acrimonious divorce.

A Met Police statement read: “Police investigating an alleged arson at a residential address in Enfield on Saturday, 30 June, arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of arson and malicious communications outside the address at around 17:00hrs on Saturday, 7 July.

“He was taken to a north London police station where he currently remains.”

Eboue appeared to have been thrown a lifeline last month when he was invited to play for the Gunners’ legends side at the Bernabeu in Spain.

He appeared alongside greats such as Nicolas Anelka, David Seaman, Sol Campbell and Ray Parlour for the star-studded charity match.

He made 214 appearances for Arsenal between 2004 and 2011 but has been unattached since leaving Sunderland in April 2016 having not made a single appearance for the Black Cats.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

N-APC - PDP MOU

2019: R-APC perfects MoU with PDP

— 9th July 2018

We won’t fall for Buhari’s bait again We’re ready to welcome them back -PDP Ismail Omipidan Members of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) have concluded plans to move as a group from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daily Sun has learnt. Former secretary of the defunct Congress for…

  • PRESIDENCY MUM ON MINISTER'S ALLEGED FAKE NYSC CERTIFICATE

    Adeosun: Presidency, Senate, minister keep mum on alleged fake NYSC certificate

    — 9th July 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Presidency, Senate and Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, have kept mute over allegations published by Premium Times, at the weekend, that she skipped the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and subsequently obtained a forged exemption certificate in 2009. The minister reportedly graduated from the Polytechnic of East London, in…

  • POLICE PERSONNEL

    Ekiti Guber: IGP deploys 30,000 police personnel

    — 9th July 2018

    …asks Ondo, Osun, Kwara, Kogi, Ogun, Edo, Oyo to be on red alert Molly Kilete, Abuja The Inspector General of police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris has deployed 30,000 police personnel to Ekiti State to ensure a peaceful, credible, free and fair election. The Ekiti governorship contest is scheduled for this Saturday. Similarly the IGP has also…

  • PDP - FRESH ALARM RE: RIGGING

    Ekiti Guber: PDP raises fresh alarm on APC’s plot to rig poll

    — 9th July 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has raised a fresh alarm on alleged plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC), to rig the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti state. The party, which made the allegation yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to do what is right, regardless of his political affiliation by ensuring…

  • SOUTH EAST GOVERNORS FORUM

    South East govs reject ranching in zone

    — 9th July 2018

    Back Ohanaeze on restructuring Magnus Eze, Raphael Ede, Enugu South East governors and other Igbo leaders yesterday said no to the establishment of cattle ranch in Ebonyi State or any state in the zone as proposed by the Federal Government. The governors also declared support for the ongoing call for restructuring of Nigeria by the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share