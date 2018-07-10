The Sun News
ANAMBRA

Ex-Anambra gov. Obi counsels students on road to greatness

— 10th July 2018

A former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has advised students of Crowther Memorial College, Umuikwu Anam, on the virtues of persistence and staying focused always, even in times of great odds.

 He spoke during his visit to the school, which highpoint was the presentation of a cheque of N1 million for development support. 

Obi said he could have turned back when his vehicles were stuck in the mud and needed much physical exertion to get them out. 

Using the experience as an illustration, the former governor exhorted the students to remain focused in their positive endeavours and not allow any temporary set-backs to dampen their spirits.  

On the foundation for perseverance, Obi said to the students: ”Once you acquire education, it will equip you to become better in life. It will enable you to face the challenges of life fully confident in yourself. 

If not for my education, I would not have reached the level of success I have attained today in both the financial and administrative worlds.” 

Responding to Obi’s gesture, the Anglican Bishop of Mbammili Diocese, Henry Okeke – in charge of the school – thanked God for using the likes of Peter Obi to show humanity that all was not lost. 

He expressed gratitude to Obi for remembering their school as governor and even years after leaving office. He noted that after his tenure as governor, Obi had variously donated a bus as well as many cash gifts which have helped in the growth and development of the school and students.   

The bishop, represented by his wife, Mrs. Julie Okeke, also recalled how Obi’s continued visits to them both as governor and now has given the school, the students and the community a sense of belonging. 

She further observed that if Mr. Peter Obi could visit a school in far-away Garaku in Nassarawa State, where her husband had served previously, she knew that he had, indeed, adopted Nigeria as his constituency.

