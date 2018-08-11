– The Sun News
BARKA

Ex-Adamawa gov, Barka to dump APC

— 11th August 2018

BillyGraham Abel Yola

A former acting Governor of Adamawa State and member of  the Presidential Committee on North East Initiative, James Barka, says he could longer remain a member of All Progressives Congress (APC) due to what he described as ‘unreliable’ nature of the party leadership in the state.

He said, “A leader must be upright and a discipline person and people should be able to hold him to his words.

“When you become a leader who is known for consistently eating your words, there are bound to be problems and that is exactly the kind of situation we have with this government.”

James Barka made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by the state chairman, Shehu Tahir, in Yola.

Barka, while announcing his decision to leave the APC, said that he could no longer stay with Governor Jibrilla Bindow in APC based on his (Bindow)’s deceptive ways and his inability to keep to his promises.

Barka continued, “Bindow runs  a divisive government and is never a man that could be trusted.

“We left the PDP back then in 2014 because of impunity but surprisingly APC has become worse off when it comes to impunity.

“This is a government I helped to build, spending my resources and time but today they hardly recognize whether we exist at all.”

Speaking on the security situation in the country, Barka said the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has not lived up to expectations, saying the APC performance has been dismal.

Barka decried the persistent killings of innocent farmers in southern part of Adamawa State by suspected herdsmen and lamented that the APC government was doing too little to contain the situation.

Barka who was a two time speaker of the Adamawa state House of Assembly said that he will officially move to the PDP with his teeming supporters across the 21 local government areas of the state.

Barka explained that his return to the PDP would happen in an elaborate ceremony soon.

Leading the PDP delegation, the state chairman of the party, Tahir Shehu, said it was imperative for James Barka to return to the PDP family given that all those who destroyed the party are now in the APC.

Tahir noted that PDP is rebuilding its house and all members who have contributed to its growth should return and help the party return reclaim power in 2019.

 

 

