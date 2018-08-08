– The Sun News
MICHAEL

Ex-Abia gov, Orji Kalu’s son, Michael bags First Class in UK varsity

— 8th August 2018

A former Governor of Abia State and foremost business mogul, Dr. Orji Kalu, is in a joyous mood as his only son, Michael, recently graduated with a First Class honours in Law from the prestigious Queen Mary University of London, United Kingdom.

Michael’s accomplishment in the institution was widely commended by the leadership of the school as he was described as a cerebral scholar by his tutors.

Unlike the kids of many moneybags, the handsome look alike of his father is gentle, humble, versatile and accommodating.

Michael’s exceptional human relations profile has endeared him to his peers from different parts of the world, as they see him as a role model for the younger generation.

READ ALSO: Adeleke’s certificate: PDP cautions police, says Ekiti model’ll fail in Osun

The young Kalu, with his unassuming and modest lifestyle, is the brain behind a soon-to-be-inaugurated high end international restaurant in an upscale location in London.

The former governor is proud of his son’s academic performance and nose for business.

The 21 year old dude, who is focused on his academic pursuits, is set to enroll for a Masters’ degree in Imperial College, London.

Kalu’s first daughter, Neya, also graduated with a degree in Law from University of Buckingham, London, a few years ago.

