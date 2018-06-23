Evil uncle: Father of five rapes 8-year-old niece

• He lured my daughter with N50, victim’s mum alleges

Damilola Kola-Dare

The birth of a new day was gleefully announced by the dissonant tunes of cocks in the groggy and agrarian community of Umudu Egbengwu Nimo in Anambra State. It was June 8 and the time 7am. An innocent eight-year-old girl, Treasure, (surname withheld) had no premonition of danger lurking surreptitiously on her way to defecate in the bush.

The moment came straight out of Dante’s infernal hell. Chukwujekwu Otugo,45 and a father of five had ambushed his would-be victim and had carnal knowledge of the girl. Evil desire tinkled a merry note at his feet, and he joyfully accepted it. He danced heartily to the charming rhythms. His flesh conquered him and now he has to pay for that hour of iniquity.

Bitter ordeal

Recounting her daughter’s ordeal, Ms Delight Ifechukwu, a widow, told Saturday Sun that Otugo, an uncle to the victim, enticed her with N50 and even called her his wife prior to executing the dastardly act. She added that he threatened to kill the victim if she ever revealed the incident to anybody. “He said he would kill me if I tell anybody”, she revealed.

The victim’s mother, who is still enraged, expressed disgust at Otugo’s brazen display of wickedness. “My pain is that this man did this despite knowing my kids have no father; so he thinks he will not face justice?”

Consequently, the embittered widow proceeded to Nimo police station to report the abomination. Two policemen were detailed to apprehend the culprit, but when they got to his house, he had absconded.

It was also gathered that his wife and five children had left the community because of the ignominious act.

Manhunt for suspected paedophile

Confirming the incident, the police officer in charge of the case at the Nimo police division, Linus Igwe, said they had spread their dragnet in order to nab the alleged rapist while insisting that they were relentless in their pursuit. “The man is still on the run. Of course, we are searching for him. My men are determined to get him arrested. In fact, we still went to his house on Sunday(June 17),but he was not around”, Igwe stated.

However, the victim’s mother wants justice to prevail while adding that Otugo must not go “ scot free.” According to her, “I want Otugo fished out. He has to pay for his evil deed. He must not go scot free.”

NGO steps in

Meanwhile, a non-governmental organization, ‘Help for Victims of Matrimonial Abuse Foundation (HVMAF)’ has taken up the case with a view of bringing the culprit to book.

Speaking from his base in England, the group’s Executive Director, Dr Favor Alexander while explaining why they had to take up the matter, said his group was committed to offering assistance to victims of domestic and sexual abuse.

He insisted that the organization will submit a petition to the Inspector General of Police to ensure that the matter gets to court. He added that Otugo had been declared wanted and anybody who knows his whereabouts should contact the NGO or the police.

“Our legal team will prepare a petition that will be sent to the IGP and ensure that the matter is not swept under the carpet. Anybody who sees him should contact us”, Alexander added.