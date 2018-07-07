“In 2017, I demanded N350, 000 from my father. I wanted to travel to Libya and Italy. He gave me N200, 000. The money was not enough for my expenses so I asked him for more but he quarreled with me and told me he didn’t have any money again. In anger, I threatened my father. I told him I have thrown some people inside the soak-away and I will not hesitate to also throw him there too. I left home and travelled to Enugu State to learn some business. I got married and had two children, one of who died at the age of eight months old. The second child is presently six months old.

“I returned to my father’s house on June 17, 2018. I came home to apologize to him and ask for his forgiveness. Surprisingly, on June 24, policemen suddenly arrived and arrested me and the detectives began to interrogate me for murder. I simply took them to the soak-away in my father’s compound. They evacuated it and found human skulls, a decomposed body and a woman’s bra inside it. So, I confessed everything to them.”

According to Mr Wale Abass, Deputy Commissioner of Police at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Asaba, detectives had been on Ehiwogwu’s trail since his father’s petition against him. “We had information then that the suspect had disposed of some innocent people inside the soak-away in his father’s compound, but he absconded. When we heard that he has resurfaced, de- tectives went after him and arrested him. He confessed upon interrogation. We recovered a human skull, a woman’s clothes and underclothing and a carcass from the pit. We then went after the other accomplice who is now in our custody.