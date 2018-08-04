“I told them that we needed to perform a sacrifice in Ibadan and Lagos. They paid another 34,000 Euro to purchase things that can never be found in the market. I also asked Angela to come for cleansing and during that time I slept with her. She is a beautiful woman so I took advantage of her desperation to have free sex. I told her that it was part of the processes that she needed to undergo before her money will return in double. We kept collecting and collecting that I cannot recall how much was taken in all. It was when we got to the police station that we calculated everything and discovered that it was more than N80 million.”

On how his own share was expended, Morufu said he spent most of the money in building a house. “I used my share of the money to build a duplex at my town in Ibadan. I have not completed the building when police arrested me. I have been in this business for several years. We do not have any type of power that can harm anyone. If we have power, the police will not be able to arrest us. The secret is that if you watch how desperate your target is, you can lure them to spend money especially the women. They are ready to have sex with you as long as they find solution to their problem. The easiest are those looking for husband and children. We do not hypnotize anyone; it is the desperation to recover their money that make them to continue spending.”