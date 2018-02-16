The Sun News
Latest
16th February 2018 - Eviction fever grips Big Brother housemates
16th February 2018 - Coup, counter-coup that tore COSON apart
16th February 2018 - Labzy drops Mix It with Tjan
16th February 2018 - Day cultural expo rocked Amuwo Odofin
16th February 2018 - Kaduna: APC queries El-Rufai, suspends his 3 allies
16th February 2018 - Nnewi industrialists cry out over neglect
16th February 2018 - We’re fully ready for 2019 elections –IGP
16th February 2018 - Blue Diamond boss gives succour to victims of herdsmen’s attacks in Benue
16th February 2018 - We’ll effect desired change –Buhari
16th February 2018 - Wike’s troubling view on proliferation of political parties
Home / TSWeekend / Eviction fever grips Big Brother housemates

Eviction fever grips Big Brother housemates

— 16th February 2018

After spending last week awaiting feedback on their fates, Big Brother Naija housemates finally heaved a sigh of relief upon discovering the evictions were a hoax. But then, their   relief was short-lived, as first set of evictions will take place on Sunday, with host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu announcing that more than one pair of housemates will leave the house.

Last Sunday’s live show was yet more entertainment for studio guests and viewers at home, as Nigerian songbird, Niniola thrilled with her hit tracks, Maradona and Sicker.

The housemates were yet again tasked with competing for the Head of House title. An interesting twist occurred as all the male housemates and Vandora were disqualified from the challenge, following their failure to adhere to Big Brother’s instructions. Khloe later emerged as the Head of House after competing with previous contestants, Ifu and Bam Bam. But things got testy as the real nominations took place on Monday February 12 with the first set of evictions to follow on Sunday.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kaduna: APC queries El-Rufai, suspends his 3 allies

— 16th February 2018

•They’re disgruntled elements- Acting Secretary  Noah Ebije, Kaduna The Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi-led faction of the Kaduna chapter of the All Progresive Congress (APC), has issued a query and warning letter to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, on alleged anti-party activities in the state. In a swift reaction, however, acting chairman of the El-Rufai-led group of the party,…

  • We’re fully ready for 2019 elections –IGP

    — 16th February 2018

    Christopher Oji  The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has said the Force, under his watch, is  battle-ready for the forthcoming 2019 general elections.  The IGP said this, yesterday, at the launch of his book, ‘Security and justice: The pathway for peace and reconciliation in Nigeria’, held at Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.  “We are…

  • We’ll effect desired change –Buhari

    — 16th February 2018

    •Launches first indigenous UAV, Tsaigumi, in Kaduna Sola Ojo, Kaduna PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari declared in Kaduna State, yesterday, the commitment and determination of his administration to bring about the desired change in Nigeria. President Buhari, who stated this at the induction ceremony of the first indigenous Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Tsaigumi, held at the Nigerian…

  • State police: Seven years after, Nigerian elite heed Ekweremadu’s lone voice

    — 16th February 2018

    Ismail Omipidan He was not the one who began the campaign for the establishment of a state police in Nigeria. But since 2011, Deputy President of the senate, Ike Ekweremadu has been consistent in his campaign for what he now refers to as decentralised policing system in Nigeria. Since then, he kept the debate in…

  • We’re failing in real estate planning –Adetiba

    — 16th February 2018

     Simeon Mpamugoh Segun Adetiba is the  President, Furniture And Allied Products Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (FAPMAN). In this interview, Adetiba spoke about social housing with cheaper locally-made building materials adding that it depended on the seriousness and acceptability of those materials by the private and public sectors. He felt that there was need for the public…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share