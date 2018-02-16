Eviction fever grips Big Brother housemates

After spending last week awaiting feedback on their fates, Big Brother Naija housemates finally heaved a sigh of relief upon discovering the evictions were a hoax. But then, their relief was short-lived, as first set of evictions will take place on Sunday, with host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu announcing that more than one pair of housemates will leave the house.

Last Sunday’s live show was yet more entertainment for studio guests and viewers at home, as Nigerian songbird, Niniola thrilled with her hit tracks, Maradona and Sicker.

The housemates were yet again tasked with competing for the Head of House title. An interesting twist occurred as all the male housemates and Vandora were disqualified from the challenge, following their failure to adhere to Big Brother’s instructions. Khloe later emerged as the Head of House after competing with previous contestants, Ifu and Bam Bam. But things got testy as the real nominations took place on Monday February 12 with the first set of evictions to follow on Sunday.