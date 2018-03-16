The Sun News
Everyone looks up to Ladies of St. Mulumba as role models – Lady Nwachukwu

Everyone looks up to Ladies of St. Mulumba as role models – Lady Nwachukwu

— 16th March 2018

Neta Nwosu

On Sunday, March 18, this year, the Ladies of St. Mulumba (LSM) Nigeria, will clock 40. Four decades ago, the association was inaugurated at the Pastoral Institute, Ibadan, Oyo State, by the then Archbishop of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province, Most. Rev. (Dr.) Felix Alaba Job.

At the instance of the founder of the Order of Knights of St. Mulumba, Monk Anslem Abraham Isidahome Ojefua, the wives of the Knights of St. Mulumba were organised nationally.   

His grace, Most Rev. (Dr.) Job did not only instate the association of the wives of St. Mulumba Nigeria, but also named it Ladies of St. Mulumba Nigeria. From its humble beginnings with only 13 sub-councils, LSM Nigeria has become a colossus among the country’s Christian women groups, even beyond the Catholic terrain. With over 200 sub-councils all over the country, LSM is waxing stronger and stronger.  

Its fourth and incumbent Noble President, Lady Ngor Pat Nwachukwu, recounts that the journey has been “wonderful, marvelous, exciting and very fulfilling.”  Indeed, it has been a progressive experience with remarkable transformation that the association has brought to bear on girl-child education through the establishment of St. Mulumba Girls Secondary School as well as youth and women development, leaving ineffaceable footprints all over the country. 

In this interview with Lady Neta Nwosu of the Lagos Metropolitan Council, the Noble President speaks on LSM’s values, leadership from tenure to tenure since inception and other contemporary issues, including domestic violence.

Excerpts:

This year marks LSM’s 40th anniversary. As the Noble President of LSM Nigeria, what do you think of this milestone?

It is indeed wonderful, marvelous, exciting and very fulfilling. Having reached this milestone, we should now focus more on reaching out to other facets of LSM objectives, Apostolate and dreams.

What informed the formation of LSM in Nigeria? Where did it take off and when? What was it like when it first got started? 

The formation of LSM in Nigeria was informed by the need to complement the Knights of St. Mulumba in their aims and objectives to stem the various vices that were then rampant in society, which were some of the core objectives of the Catholic Church in establishing Knights of St. Mulumba. LSM became formalized at Ibadan in 1978, when it started as a collection of wives of Knights from Enugu, Onitsha, Owerri, Umuahia, Warri, Asaba, Benin, Calabar, Ibadan, Jos, Kaduna and Lagos.

How many presidents has LSM Nigeria had so far? Please, share their leadership stories from tenure to tenure, highlighting their respective achievements.

So far, we have had three presidents with my humble self being the fourth one and incumbent. The founding president, Lady Felicia Odu (1978 to 1998) gave LSM the face that it has today and it is on that strong foundation that all other presidents have built.

Lady Val Okaro (1998 to 2004) was able to do the launching of the first project of LSM, which is St. Mulumba Girls Secondary School, Benin City. She then handed over to Lady (Dr.) Esther Aigbangbee, who reigned between 2004 and 2010. During her tenure, she built a health centre in Chukun, Kaduna State, and crowned it with putting some necessary infrastructure in place for the Girls Secondary School in Benin. That saw to the effective and eventual take-off of the school in 2006. She also brought LSM to a place of very warm and bonded relationship with “Our Husbands,” the Knights.

Unfortunately, two past presidents are late now while one is still alive and over 90 years old.

Do you think that the objectives that led to the formation of LSM have been realized?

Definitely, to the admiration of all and sundry.

How has LSM impacted on the ordinary Catholic woman, Catholic girls, members, families and the Catholic Church as well as the society at large?

Everyone looks up to (LSM) as role models in different communities, in Nigeria and beyond. The church hierarchy continually pours encomiums on the LSM. St. Mulumba Girls Secondary School was set up to mould the girl-child, harness all her potential, and the school is now managed by the Archdiocese of Benin, using the Handmaids of the Holy Child Jesus. There is a very visible difference in all the girls that have passed through the school. All of them, not a few, have carved a niche for themselves in various fields of endeavour in Nigeria and abroad.

If LSM Nigeria is scrapped today, would its absence be felt by the Catholic Church of Nigeria?

Most certainly. However, the Church will never entertain such an idea because of the very positive impact of LSM on the Catholic Church of Nigeria.

How do you feel as president of LSM Nigeria?

It hasn’t been an easy task right from the beginning, but I looked at the shores of my predecessors and promised myself to take LSM to a better, greater and higher level. Even though I was faced with a lot of challenges while starting out, they rather energized me to do more and I tell you it has been a most rewarding experience I have ever had to go through in life. I thank God immensely for moulding me well through the process to achieve all of the milestones LSM has recorded in the past seven years.

Describe your tenure and how it has impacted on the growth of LSM Nigeria.

I feel great, fulfilled and thankful to the Almighty God for the achievements so far despite the numerous challenges along the way. First and foremost, as the president of LSM Nigeria, I can only ascribe this feat so far to God and my belief that “with God everything is possible.” This strong belief, coupled with the amazing cooperation from the Catholic Church, the CBCN (Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria), the Knights of St. Mulumba, the Metropolitan Councils of LSM, my family, especially my ever-supportive and loving husband, Engr. (Dr.) Mike Nwachukwu, made the road very smooth for me.

My tenure has made amazing positive impacts, drawn from the objectives for which LSM was founded. I have exhaustively used my three T’s (Talent, Treasure and Time) and my three S’s (Sustaining, Spirituality and Selfless Service).

The result of these made it possible for me to affiliate LSM to WUCWO (World Union of Catholic Women Organisations). Finally, it has helped to complete the updating of St. Mulumba Girls Secondary School, Benin, as well as set up the Women and Youth Empowerment Centre (WAYECO) in Owerri; while also embarking on selfless and sustained charity works throughout the country by the different metropolitan councils. These councils have all been encouraged such that as at today they are proud to showcase numerous strides in various apostolates and charity works.

Are there valuable lessons learnt that you want to share? Is there anything you would do differently?

Yes, there are valuable lessons I would love to share: look at everyone with the same eyes. There is some good in everyone, be wary of those that come to you with negative thoughts, suggestions, and with a humble disposition you can touch the hearts of even tight-fisted people. That has been my weapon.

The only thing I would have done differently is to have a differential levy structure to benefit the small metropolitan councils and to encourage them in their apostolate development and touching of lives. By so doing, it will encourage evangelization and growth.

What are some of the significant challenges you have overcome since assumption of office as LSM national president? How did you get past them?

Evangelism, free-will donations and selfless charity work seemed a herculean task for the women initially but now it has been totally accepted and they now undertake the initiatives. I got past this by adopting a challenging mode for the metropolitan councils to understand that it was part of the objectives for which LSM emerged. They were made to understand that it is “more blessed to give than to receive” and that “God loves a cheerful giver.”

The rate of immodest dressing is getting higher with every passing day. Men, women, youths, young and old, even children are guilty of this, even in the Church. Has LSM looked into this issue of indecent exposure?

We have done and will continue to embark on sensitization, workshops, seminars to x-ray the role of a woman in the careful and godly upbringing of her children as well as the complete organization of her home. We have even gone further to extend the workshop on trafficking, as indecent dressing is a prelude to encouraging human trafficking. We are constantly getting these young boys and girls into entrepreneurial skills, in spite of the huge financial involvement, so that they can have varieties of options for a decent livelihood.

Domestic violence is real and scary. You would have seen the bruises on some wives and felt their broken spirits. Would you encourage a wife to stay in the face of obvious brutal domestic violence or would you encourage her to quit the marriage? What if she does not leave and she does not survive?

We are constantly pleading, encouraging and urging our mothers and fathers to look inward to get it right with our sons and daughters. The issue of domestic violence has increased astronomically over the past few years; the Church will do its duty to its members but, in all, everyone is in the struggle to get it right in this issue.

However, if we intervene and mediate, where both parties do not put their relationship back on track amicably, we take the next option, which would be for the couple involved to stay apart for a short while and undergo some form of counselling to get to the root of the matter and, at least, allow for some healing/mending in the relationship. In most cases, at least 98 per cent, this strategy usually works and they are able to recognize and tolerate each other’s obvious flaws, work through them and seek to live together amicably. Divorce is never an option for us in the Catholic Church.

What is LSM doing to address this issue?

Like I said earlier, we are constantly addressing the family unit, fathers, mothers, sons, daughter, community leaders and others, through seminars, workshops and sensitization so that everyone can be involved in addressing the issue. It is not the job of LSM alone, it affects us all. Everyone should be involved in addressing this problem, including you.

Currently, domestic violence does not always involve a male offender, though over 75% of domestic abuse events have been traced to the menfolk; women are now guilty. What is the role of LSM in responding to domestic violence?

In 2015, I had the privilege of attending an international conference on the World Meeting of Families in Philadelphia. It was about domestic violence and restoration of the family unit. Women were begged and asked to seek peace in every situation. This year, there will be an update in Dublin, which, by the grace of God, I hope to attend. Strategies have been proffered to reduce the incidence of violence in the home to the barest minimum. Hopefully, as we continue to evolve modalities, strategies and templates, and with everyone doing the needful, it will come to an acceptable reduction.

