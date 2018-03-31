Everyday is Project Day in Rivers

Simeon Nwakaudu

For those who live in Rivers State, projects have become a way of life, courtesy of Mr Projects. A classical case of “Everyday na Christmas.”

If a project is not being commissioned, another would be flagged off and yet another being inspected for quality delivery by the contractor. Therefore, everyday Rivers people talk, live and experience projects. This explains why when any other states complete a project, such a project automatically comes up for comparison with a similar project in Rivers.

Though this position that Rivers State has found herself is demanding, Governor Wike is equal to the task. He is committed to sustaining the momentum. After all, it is better to be rated amongst the very best. It is good that Rivers State is the cynosure of all eyes for the best of reasons.

In Rivers State, Governor Wike is saddled with the onerous responsibility of developing state and federal infrastructure. By all accounts, he has acquitted himself excellently .

For instance, the Rumuokoro Market and Park was designed to solve the street trading menace in the Rumuokoro axis.

Therefore, what you have in Rivers State is both a social and security project, that was the outcome of Governor Wike’s interaction with market women and transport operators. It is not a money spinning venture. It was designed primarily to take street traders off the Rumuokoro axis, enhance their safety as citizens and improve the free flow of traffic in the area.

The Rumuokoro Market and Park has 608 open stalls, 91 lock up shops and modern park for transporters. It is a well-considered facility, that is pro-people.

Though a motor park is attached to the Rumuokoro Market and Park, it is first a people’s market. The park is support facility.

Aside the Rumuokoro Market and Park, the Wike administration is almost completing the Mile One market. A market project which will address traffic and security concerns on Ikwerre Road. Market men and women have been considered in the process of development.

The governor has built a Federal High Court complex, rehabilitated the Court of Appeal Port Harcourt and is constructing the National Industrial Court, which are all federal facilities, in addition to reconstructing the Onne Junction to Eleme Junction of the East West Road alongside other stakeholders to create access to the Onne Seaport and Oil and Gas Free Zone.

In Rivers State, projects are in hundreds; commissioning and flag-offs are countless. Its all about the good of the people. In Rivers, Governor Wike has created a destination of projects. Anyone will find inner peace visiting projects like the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, State Ecumenical Centre, Produce House, Bonny/Bille/Nembe Jetty, Woji-Akpajo Bridge and Road, Sakpenwa-Bori Road, Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road, Mother and Child Hospital, 13 General Hospitals, over 200 roads, over 300 primary and secondary schools, Mile One Market and several others.

Rivers State remains the project headquarters of Nigeria. A state where the medium of political exchange remains more projects.