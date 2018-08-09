Marca

With Lucas Digne already signed and Yerry Mina potentially on his way, Everton boss Marco Silva is utilisting Barcelona’s desire to sell their fringe players to his advantage this summer, with Andre Gomes perhaps the next to arrive.

The Blaugrana have a 20 million euro price tag on the Portuguese midfielder but his injury situation and the lack of a rival bid make a loan exit the most likely outcome at this stage.

Given that the transfer deadline in England closes at 18:00 CET, Everton would have to act fast with West Ham also aware of Gomes’ situation.

Valencia had been tracking their former player with interest for much of the summer but that has now receded, although Los Che have more time to play with than their Premier League counterparts.

As mentioned, Andres Gomes won’t be fit to play until the end of the month due to a hamstring complaint and that may prove to be the decisive factor in his immediate future.