Uchenna Amadi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, Ogechi Uchechukwu (the only female among the gang) and two ex-army officers, Chilaka Ifeanyi and Victor Chukwunonso Aduba, who are also standing trial with him, denied ever making any statement to the police. Their counsel argued that the statement sought to be tendered by the prosecutor was written by a policeman, Inspector Idowu Haruna, attached to Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team. Obiagu also objected to the tendering of a video clip during trial within trial, showing Evans confessing to the crime at the police station on the grounds that it does not conform with Section 84 of the Evidence Act. “I object to the admissibility of this document because the first defendant did not make them voluntarily and I am also yet to be served with a copy of the video or the certified true copy,” Obiagu told Oshodi.

Haruna, who the suspects accused of writing the false statements, told the court that he wrote the statement on behalf of Evans after he was arrested on June 2017, because he claimed he did not complete secondary school and, therefore, could not write well in English language. While being led in evidence, Haruna said that Evans and his gang all volunteered their statements under caution after being charged with the offence of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping. "I got to know the defendants when they were arrested for the kidnap of one Mr. Donatus Dunu, the managing director of Maydon Pharmaceutical Company, who escaped from their custody at Igando area, Lagos. When the matter was referred to my department at the IGP Response Team, we immediately visited the scene where the abductors had held him and discovered it was a well fenced and furnished bungalow with two flats just like any normal building.