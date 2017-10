From: Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State Police has beefed up security within and outside the State High Court, as billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumebi Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans arrived for arraignment.

Evans and one other arrived the court’s premises at 9.00 am, they will be arraigned before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo on charges bordering on kidnapping.

As at 7.30am, no less than 30 heavily armed mobile policemen were spotted within the area of the court , others were startegically positioned at entrance of both Igbosere road and back of Tafawa Balewa Square, on Lagos Island.