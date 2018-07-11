The Sun News
Evangelist arraigned in Edo for defiling 10-yr-old girl

— 11th July 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin

An Evangelist, Benjamin Uzoma, has been arraigned at the Edo Family Court for allegedly having carnal knowledge of a 10-year old girl.

He allegedly committed the offence at No 6 Oviawe Street, Aduwawa Quarters in Ikpoba-Okha local government area.

The accused was said to have forcefully removed the pants of the victim, applied cream to her vaginal and lay down on her against her will, an offence punishable under section 222 of the Criminal Code.

Besides, he was alleged to have defiled his victim, an offence punishable under section 218 of the Criminal Code.

Benjamin who was arraigned on two- count charge bothering on indecent assault and having carnal knowledge against the victim’s will, however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

‎When the case came up for hearing yesterday, the court was informed that the accused committed the offence a day after he had a prayer session with the victim’s family.

The case was adjourned to July 18 further hearing by ‎presiding Magistrate, J.O Ejale.

 

