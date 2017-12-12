The Sun News
Latest
12th December 2017 - EU’s Chief rebuffs Netanyahu on Jerusalem
12th December 2017 - NBM unveils social welfare, reintegration plan for Libya returnees
12th December 2017 - UN allocates $13m for humanitarian aid in North-East
12th December 2017 - Kano agog as African football legends play for IDPs
12th December 2017 - Imo community launches skills acquisition centre in Lagos
12th December 2017 - The politicisation of strikes
12th December 2017 - Lagos market leader raises the alarm: My life is under threat
12th December 2017 - End the fuel shortage now
12th December 2017 - Why everyone must watch Okorocha
12th December 2017 - Why we left AGSME fund interest rate at 5% –CBN boss, Emefiele
Home / World News / EU’s Chief rebuffs Netanyahu on Jerusalem

EU’s Chief rebuffs Netanyahu on Jerusalem

— 12th December 2017

The EU’s foreign policy chief says there is “full EU unity” in support of Jerusalem becoming the capital of both Israel and a future Palestinian state.

Federica Mogherini said the bloc’s member states would not recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital before a final status peace agreement.

She spoke after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who wants the EU to follow the US in doing so.

President Donald Trump’s move prompted widespread international criticism.

Ms Mogherini, who was speaking at a news conference in Brussels alongside Mr Netanyahu, said the EU would continue to recognise the “international consensus” on Jerusalem.

“I have to say that PM Netanyahu realised, I think, from the ministers themselves that there is full EU unity on this, that the only realistic solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine is based on two states with Jerusalem as the capital of both the state of Israel and the state of Palestine.

“The EU and member states will continue to respect the international consensus on Jerusalem until the final status of the holy city is resolved, through direct negotiations between the parties.”

But Mr Netanyahu said the US decision was a recognition of “reality”.

He is in Brussels for talks with EU foreign ministers – the first time an Israeli prime minister has visited the city in more than 20 years.

Demonstrators took to Beirut’s streets in protest at Mr Trump’s announcement

Protests against the recognition of Jerusalem are continuing in the region, including Dahia, the Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut.

Speaking from an undisclosed location, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said: “Trump thought that when he made his announcement… capitals around the world and in Arab countries would rush to support him.

“Now he seems isolated, only supported by Israel. This position is very important and should be built upon.”

In the West Bank, dozens of Palestinians threw stones at Israeli soldiers; there have also been calls for demonstrations in Tehran and Beirut.

As well as recognising Jerusalem, President Trump also said he was directing the US state department to begin preparations to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Why we left AGSME fund interest rate at 5% –CBN boss, Emefiele

— 12th December 2017

By Omodele Adigun JUST at the weekend, the Bankers’ Committee and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) bowed to the plea of some state governors to cut the interest rate charged on the CBN’s intervention fund to 5 per cent. Addressing the media on Sunday, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said it was meant primarily…

  • CITN trains journalists on taxation reportage

    — 12th December 2017

      By Chinyere Anyanwu The need for the proper reporting of contemporary taxation issues and use of tax terminologies in the media took the front burner at the weekend in Lagos during the second edition of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) media workshop for tax/finance reporters and correspondents. The workshop with the…

  • Tips on how to save money

    — 12th December 2017

    No matter where you are on your financial journey, you need to know that it’s possible for anyone to turn their financial life around. Sometimes all it takes is that first step in the right direction to get things moving in your favour. But, as with most things, sometimes that very first step is the…

  • Crowdfunding: Why you need strong business plan first

    — 12th December 2017

    Crowdfunding is a thrilling prospect. Connecting potential entrepreneurs with millions of micro-investors, the platform has helped fund and launch countless new enterprises, and it’s given a realistic platform for countless bright, young business owners who would otherwise have nowhere to go. But crowdfunding isn’t a magic solution. It isn’t a money tree, nor can it…

  • FG has released N1.2trn for capital vote –Adeosun

    — 12th December 2017

    The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, has disclosed that funds so far released by the Federal Government for capital projects in the current fiscal year now stand at N1.2 trillion. She said N750 billion was made available for capital project recently, in addition to N450 billion earlier released in the year. Speaking in her…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share