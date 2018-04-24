The Sun News
Latest
24th April 2018 - Europe more divided than 10 years ago –Report
24th April 2018 - Suspected herdsmen kill soldier in Logo
24th April 2018 - Okorocha congratulates BBN 3 winner, Miracle
24th April 2018 - World Book Day: Obaseki, Osinbajo harp on reading culture
24th April 2018 - Badaru: Saraki, Tambuwal won’t dump APC
24th April 2018 - Offshore banks to unlock Nigeria’s business potential
24th April 2018 - Policy summersaults responsible for bad loans in banks –Abdul, Chairman, Lagos
24th April 2018 - UBA shareholders commend African subsidiaries for impressive performance
24th April 2018 - New 007 mission for Jaguar Land Rover
24th April 2018 - ‘Lagos Motor Fair & Autoparts Expo’ll lift auto sector’
Home / World News / Europe more divided than 10 years ago –Report
Europe

Europe more divided than 10 years ago –Report

— 24th April 2018

Most Europeans believe their countries are more polarised than 10 years ago, and 47% see their societies as less tolerant, a poll for the BBC suggests.

In the online Ipsos Mori poll spanning 27 countries, 66% of people in Europe felt their nations were “more divided”, the highest proportion worldwide. Politics emerged as the main cause of tension globally, being identified by some 44% of all 19,428 respondents.

Half of Britons cited a divide between immigrants and nationals. It was the source of social division most commonly identified in the UK, followed by differences of religion (47%), ethnicity (41%) and political views (40%).

The worldwide results showed that three-quarters of respondents agreed that their society was divided, with one-third of those saying it was “very divided”. Fractures were also perceived to be growing deeper, with a clear majority saying their country was more polarized than 10 years ago. Only 16% of respondents believed divisions were less acute today.

The poll collected information from 11 European countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Serbia and the United Kingdom.
Serbia was where perceptions of differences were strongest, with 93% of respondents saying their society was either very or fairly divided.

“All Europe shows a similar trend, with at least three out of four respondents saying that their respective society is very or fairly divided,” said Ipsos Mori’s Glenn Gottfried, who oversaw the fieldwork.

Mr Gottfried said Europeans appeared to believe divisions had grown more pronounced.
“This could be a reflection of the political climate and a swing towards the right that we have seen in parts of the continent, or at least the political climate could be a result of people feeling more tensions. The two are correlated,” he said.

 

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Herdsmen murder VILLAGE HEAD in Benue

Suspected herdsmen kill soldier in Logo

— 24th April 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen, on Sunday evening, ambushed and shot dead a Nigerian Army officer deployed to Logo Local Government Area of Benue State on special duty,  along Anyiin-Gbeji Road. The gunmen shot the soldier while on a commercial motorcycle. This was just as some suspected herdsmen attacked Doo Farms Limited,…

  • Okorocha congratulates BBN 3 winner, Miracle

    — 24th April 2018

    • Organisers got 30m votes in finale Zika Bobby; Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has congratulated an indigene of the state, Miracle Igbokwe, for winning the third edition of Big Brother Naija, a reality show. Okorocha, in a congratulatory message contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo,…

  • World Book Day: Obaseki, Osinbajo harp on reading culture

    — 24th April 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja, with agency report Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has tasked the youths to leverage on the transformational power of books, in the quest to succeed in chosen endeavours. Obaseki made the call on the occasion of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (UNESCO) World Book and Copyright Day, celebrated on April 23,…

  • democracy

    Badaru: Saraki, Tambuwal won’t dump APC

    — 24th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Chairman of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Convention Committee, and Jigawa State Governor,Abubakar Badaru, has dismissed rumours making rounds  that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, are negotiating with the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to dump the ruling APC. Badaru said what happened last weekend,…

  • bank

    Offshore banks to unlock Nigeria’s business potential

    — 24th April 2018

    Omodele Adigun Following the apathy of many local banks to lift entrepreneurship and startups, some international banks have taken up the gauntlet to unlock business potential of Nigerian investors. These good ‘Samaritans’ include the World Bank, European Investment Bank (EIB), the African Development Bank (AfDB), Germany’s KfW and the French Agence Française de Développement (AFD),…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share