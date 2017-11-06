The Sun News
Latest
6th November 2017 - Europe investment giant, KFW-DEG promises more interest in Beloxxi
6th November 2017 - Lagos begins enforcement against tax defaulters
6th November 2017 - UN says 2017 among 3 hottest on record
6th November 2017 - Trump meets with Japanese Emperor
6th November 2017 - Kwara govt. denies outbreak of Monkey pox
6th November 2017 - Court orders Publisher to pay Gov. Ortom N5m damage for libel
6th November 2017 - Police arrest car theft syndicate, recover 8 exotic cars
6th November 2017 - BREAKING: West Ham sack Slaven Bilic
6th November 2017 - Saudi prince killed in helicopter crash near Yemen border
6th November 2017 - Association inaugurates task force to arrest erring motorists
Home / Business / Updates / Europe investment giant, KFW-DEG promises more interest in Beloxxi

Europe investment giant, KFW-DEG promises more interest in Beloxxi

— 6th November 2017

 

By Ikenna Emewu

‘I am really impressed.’ These were the words of approval of Mr. Bruno Wenn repeated as many times as possible at the Beloxxi Industries biscuits factory, Agbara, Ogun State last week during his first visit to the company.

Wenn is the chairman of Europe’s largest investment bank based in Germany and with investment interests in about seven African countries and more in North America.

He had come to see for himself the fast expanding company and largest indigenous biscuits factory in Nigeria his firm invested about $85m in in August last year.

KFW-DEG had bought minority shares of the Beloxxi Industries after finding out the plans of company to go public as quoted firm in the Nigeria Stock Exchange.

All the due diligence and inspection were handled by his team members. But one year after and having seen the prospects of the investment and Beloxxi, he decided to visit himself and see how things operate at the place.

On hand to receive him at the factory was the President/CEO of Beloxxi, Obi Ezeude and other top managers of the company.

At the boardroom during his reception, he expertly rattled through inquiries on every issue about factory operation, from the minutest such as water source and quality to waste management, including ICT waste, regulation compliance and many more.

dav

Wenn left nothing or issue to chance with his depth of experience in industrial investment. After he had satisfied himself with responses from Ezeude and other unit heads, it was time for him to see the premises and operations.

That was when he got the real impact of the wonder that goes on there. At every point – from the departmental offices to workshops, conference rooms etc, and ultimately the factory floor, he kept exclaiming ‘wow, I am really impressed.’

At the end of the tour that took over an hour, he didn’t withhold his positive impression as he congratulated Beloxxi for such outstanding factory, well organized and expertly operated.

Wenn was really excited to listen to the history of Beloxxi that came as a necessity to beat a ban on biscuits imports by the government of President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2002.

The factory that started in Agidingbi, Ikeja Lagos with modest single production line eleven years ago, with a facility from the UN-EXIM Bank in a disused and dilapidated factory building that was later re-moulded has morphed into a six-production line giant. Beloxxi has very high production capacity. The quantum growth was also heightened after the foreign investment. Before November ends, Beloxxi must have rolled out an additional production line as it targets to increase the output capacity from about 40,000 to 100,000 metric tonnes of cream crackers per annum while the staff strength will grow from 2500 to 6000 workers at the end of the expansion period targeted at 2020, and with expansion from the current six lines to an expected 10 lines.

Ezeude also told Wenn that the inability to satisfy the volume of demand of the market has been a major constraint it plans to beat in the next few years.

 

Last year, when the recession bit so hard and deep, it had to adjust its production policy and introduce a new product called the mini crackers. Wenn who enjoyed the two variants of the products while discussing at the boardroom asked questions on the viability and survival of the products and got ready answers.

 

However, when told of the strides Beloxxi is making to expand further by next year and to roll out its packaging factory in Oregun, Ikeja that would produce the cartons and wraps for the biscuits, he noted that investing with Beloxxi was worth the while and gave assurance that with the way Beloxxi goes, it would not be a bad idea for the management of the KFW-DEG to consider investing more fund in the company as Ezeude told him of plans and dreams the company has but limited in efforts by finance and the economic reality of Nigeria today.

Of course, Ezeude, as a member of the Nigerian Industrial Council should know better since in addition to his operation in the sector, he has since this year been part of the core of the industrial policy formulation and implementation of the country.

The KFW-DEG chief executive also mentioned that Nigeria market has potential for foreign investment, and the plan for companies like his to invest more in Africa especially when the countries make the investment market better.

 

 

 

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Europe investment giant, KFW-DEG promises more interest in Beloxxi

— 6th November 2017

  By Ikenna Emewu ‘I am really impressed.’ These were the words of approval of Mr. Bruno Wenn repeated as many times as possible at the Beloxxi Industries biscuits factory, Agbara, Ogun State last week during his first visit to the company. Wenn is the chairman of Europe’s largest investment bank based in Germany and…

  • Lagos begins enforcement against tax defaulters

    — 6th November 2017

    The Lagos State Government, on Monday, directed all its revenue agencies to ensure prompt payment of taxes and also commence enforcement of payment by all tax defaulters with immediate effect. Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, in a statement, lamented that many residents were not fulfilling their civic obligation of paying their taxes…

  • UN says 2017 among 3 hottest on record

    — 6th November 2017

    UN says year 2017 is among the three hottest years on record in a new sign of man-made climate change that is aggravating “extraordinary weather” such as hurricanes, droughts and floods. The UN report released on Monday, is meant to guide almost 200 nations meeting from Monday to Nov. 17 in Bonn, Germany, to try…

  • Trump meets with Japanese Emperor

    — 6th November 2017

    US President Donald Trump did not bow when he met Japan’s emperor on Monday. Instead, Trump stooped and slightly tilted his head as a gesture of respect to the 83-year-old leader. Bowing is an important sign of respect in Japan. However, US presidents have been criticized at home for bowing, which can be seen as…

  • Kwara govt. denies outbreak of Monkey pox

    — 6th November 2017

    The Kwara State Government, on Monday, said there was no outbreak of Monkey Pox virus in any of the 16 local government areas of the state. Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Atolagbe Alege, disclosed this, in llorin. He said that investigation by state health officials to all nooks and crannies indicated that there was no outbreak…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share