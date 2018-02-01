Eulogy for Ekwueme at commendation service

•Markets shut in ex-VP’s honour

Chidi Nnadi, Raphael Ede, Enugu, Jeff Amechi Agbodo and Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Eulogies poured in yesterday at the commendation service organised in honour of the former vice president, late Dr Alex Ekwueme, at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu.

At the service, the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province and Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Enugu, the Most Rev Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, who preached the sermon, hit hard on Nigerian politicians, accusing them of being self-centred.

This, he said, negated the kind of politics the late Ekwueme played while he was alive.

Bishop Chukwuma told the legion of politicians who were present at the service that they were playing politics of personal aggrandisement, adding, “Recycling yourselves in politics is a disgrace.”

The cleric chided the politicians who he said as soon as they ride on the mandate of the people to power they would turn their backs against them.

Chukwuma whose message at the sermon was “How prepared are you?” said the problem with politicians is that most of them do not have other careers aside playing politics.

After the harsh words of the archbishop, tributes for the late elder statesman started pouring in with Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, where former president Shehu Shagari, who the late Ekwueme was his vice comes from, taking the lead.

Tambuwal said: “We have lost a thorough bred leader, a patriot, a democrat and, indeed, one of Nigeria’s best. Our condolence goes to his immediate family, the people of Anambra State, the people of the South East, and, indeed, Nigeria. May his perfect soul rest in peace,” he prayed.

Similarly, former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, praised the virtues of Ekwueme and recalled that he served with him, between 1994 and 1995, on the constitutional conference that drafted the current constitution of Nigeria. He said his stance on restructuring was influenced by the late Ekwueme.

He said although he had initially disagreed with Ekwueme, he later became his “convert and student.”

“Between 1994 and 1995, the late Ekueme and I were part of the constitutional conference that drafted the current constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“So, my association with him started from then. He was a fountain of wisdom and intellect.

“Although, occasionally, we disagreed, for instance, I was one of those who disagreed on the issue of restructuring on geo-political basis, but I came later on to be his convert and his student.

“It is, therefore, very sad that we have lost such a man at this point in time when Nigeria really needs his fountain of wisdom, knowledge and leadership.”

Host Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuany, who Bishop Chukwuma singled out amongst the politicians for his good leadership, described Ekwueme as an “exemplary great man, a man of immeasurable honour and unquestionable integrity, a beckon of democracy, a man who bestowed social, cultural and political landscape like a colossus and, yet, remained humble and unassuming.”

Ugwuanyi noted that the late Ekwueme was the architect who drew the master plan of the federal capital territory and described him as “a leader by merit, and politician by trust.”

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, described Ekwueme as an icon in life and one who has remained an icon in death.

“Ide was a legend among men. I once likened him to Hercules Nestor and Odysseus in one, considering his bravery, wits, intellect, and strength.

“Although innately gentle, he never hesitated to adorn the toga of a hot-headed ‘rebel’ in pursuit of common good.

“No wonder the Ikoro, the giant wooden gong, has continued to sound in a frenzy of unending and unbridled adulations since he passed on. As we know, the Ikoro hails a man in proportion to his heroics.

“History will be kind to Chief Alex Ekwueme for his bravery in rallying the G-34 to challenge the military hegemony over Nigeria and joining forces with other pro-democracy activists to enthrone the democracy we enjoy today,” Ekweremadu said.

Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, thanked Bishop Chukwuma for the words of advice he gave to the politicians during his sermon.

He also thanked all Nigerians who gathered in Enugu to bid the late Ekwueme a final farewell.

Responding on behalf of the Ekwueme’s family, Chief Obumneme Ekwueme thanked the South-East governors for rising up to give his late brother a befitting burial. He said they filled the gap left by the Federal Government.

He described the life of Ekwueme as an open book that would be difficult for any of his children to fill.

He, therefore, prayed that another Iroko like the departed Ekwueme, the late Nnamdi Azikiwe and Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu would spring up again in Igbo land.

Meanwhile, President of Amalgamated Market Traders Association of Anambra State (AMATAS), Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo, has directed all markets in the state to remain closed today in honour of the late former vice president.

Ezenwankwo and Secretary of the association, Chief Chuma Eruchalu, in a circular to all market executive members, directed the traders to join other South East people and Nigerians at the Ekwueme Square, Awka, for the commendation service today.

The statement read: “The traders in all the markets in Anambra State will join the people of the South East, in particular, and Nigeria, in general, to pay last respect to our fallen hero, Dr. Ekwueme, today at Ekwueme Square, Awka at 12.00 noon.”

“To this effect, all markets in Anambra State will remain closed to enable traders pay their last respect to our great and illustrious son.”

Speaking further on the closure of the markets, Ezenwankwo said the Second Republic vice president deserves the honour due to his contributions to the growth of the state and Nigeria at large.

He said the late sage brought fame and development to his home town, Oko and the state in general, describing him as peaceful-loving man who believed in Nigeria project.

“Ekwueme is a man of impeccable character, a humble, kind and honest man. Even as former vice president, he is down to the earth even at death. He played politics devoid of rancour and acrimony and frowned against injustice and believed in equity and fairness. I know the Federal Government will immortalize him.”

In a related development, Anambra State Government is putting final touches to its preparation for the final home coming of its illustrious son, Ekwueme.

The remains of the great icon will be received by the state and entire citizens on Thursday (today) February 1, at the Ekwueme Square in the capital city at 12pm.

As at the time of filing this report, venue of the reception of the remains of the great son of the soil has been decorated with colours of the Nigerian flag, green, white, green.

Chairman of the local organising committee for Ekwueme’s burial and Secretary to the Anambra State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu said meetings were being held and final touches put in place to ensure no hitches before, during and after the burial rites.

He said the committee was satisfied with the state’s level of preparedness for the event and commended the state government’s efforts in giving the late vice president the kind of burial he deserves.

Chukwulobelu assured that all relevant security machineries have been put in place to ensure that the state remains safe, especially during the burial ceremony.

Transition Council Chairman of Orumba North Local Government Area where Ekwueme hailed from and a member of the burial committee, Emeka Aforka said they were working day and night to ensure success of the burial.

Aforka said Ekwueme deserved all that the Governor, Willie Obiano had put in his burial rites and commended the spirit of love and respect shown by the governor.

He said the whole environment in Awka, Oko and nearby communities had been beautified in readiness for the expected large number of dignitaries that will grace the event.

Aforka said Governor Obiano ensured that Oko and its environs are well lighted with modern street lights to enable residents of Oko associate it with the memory of the late elder statesman.

He described Ekwueme as one who did not play double standard and had distinguished himself in public service.

Mrs. Ndidi Mezue, a member of the protocol said the decoration of Ekwueme Square, where the body of the late vice president would be received today was completed on schedule .

She said the state government had empowered the crew to ensure no hitches and that they are on their beats to play the state service.

His words: “Ekwueme had something doing before he entered into politics, but most of you politicians have nothing doing, hence you are recycling yourselves day by day. Ekwueme was a technical consultant to the World Bank. Ekwueme said that he didn’t go into politics to make money, but to use government power to better the lives of the poor. Ask yourself politicians today, how many poor people are in your village, how many of them have you helped?”

He told his audience that the life they are living does not belong to them, saying that “unfortunately for us human beings, we have forgotten that wealth and life do not belong to us,” adding that it was unwise to keep on “living in impunity without regard that one day we shall go back to our creator and give account of our stewardship.”

The bishop urged politicians as 2019 is around the corner to play politics without bitterness even as he called on the National Assembly to enact a law banning cross-carpeting.

“That is political prostitution, you must stop it, it’s a disgrace, it’s selfishness, and I cannot imagine somebody who gained electoral votes for a position in the Senate coming now to disown that party and crossing over to another, it is not right, if you cross over you must leave that party and when you leave the party you leave your post, that is our own submission,” he said.

He also said that though it was a good idea for the Federal Government to opt to fly Ekwueme overseas for further treatment, it was also shameful of the government which he said could not fix hospitals in the country.

“We must do something about that, we cannot continue flying our presidents and vice presidents abroad, because they cannot take Panadol here,” saying that initially Ekwueme did not want to go to London for treatment.

He noted that before Dr Ekwueme died he had put his life in order.

“Dr. Ekwueme was a man of uncommon intellect, who devoted his life to learning and obtained degrees in so many fields. Dr. Ekwueme was a courageous man for leading the campaign for the exit of the military and how did he do that, he did that by forming the G-34, which is a group of eminent Nigerians who insisted that military dictatorship must end and democratic rule established.

“That group later became the Peoples Democratic Party which later became the ruling party that governed the country for 16 years. However, this great son we are celebrating today was denied an opportunity to serve as president in 1999 owing to the demonic influence of the military in Nigerian politics.

“And this I must say today, some of you Igbo joined in denying him that opportunity and some of you are seated here. You people denied Igbo of being president, the first president we would have had. You people should have a rethink about your actions. Ekwueme didn’t believe in bribery, he didn’t believe in rigging, today when elections are held people carry ‘Ghana must go’ of money round to campaign to get themselves elected and that is why Nigeria has continued to be corrupt.

“Even the Federal Government came by corruption, so it is difficult to fight corruption. Those who stole money in their states used the money to campaign for the president and so they are given three ministries that is corruption,” the bishop said.

The archbishop also warned that the South-east people would not tolerate any cattle colony.

“No colony for any Hausa/Fulani man, any governor that does it, we will resist him, we in CAN will resist you governors, if you bring any colony here. We don’t want any colonization. Herdsmen should stay away, it is a private business. Audu Ogbe should take them to Daura and Sambisa Forest, we don’t want them here, the Python Dance we had here was enough,” he said.

Meanwhile, President of Amalgamated Market Traders Association of Anambra State (AMATAS), Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo has directed all markets in the state to remain closed today in honour of the late Ekwueme.

Ezenwankwo and Secretary of the association, Chief Chuma Eruchalu, in a circular to all market executive members, directed the traders to join other South East people and Nigerians at the Ekwueme Square, Awka for commendation service today.

The statement read: “The traders in all the markets in Anambra State will join the people of the South East in particular and Nigeria in general to pay last respect to our fallen hero, Dr. Ekwueme, today at Ekwueme Square, Awka at 12.00 noon.

“To this effect, all markets in Anambra State will remain closed to enable traders pay their last respect to our great and illustrious son.”

Speaking further on the closure of the markets, Ezenwankwo said the Second Republic vice president deserves the honour due to his contributions to the growth of the state and Nigeria at large.

He said the late sage brought fame and development to his home town, Oko and the state in general, describing him as peaceful-loving man who believed in Nigeria project.

“Ekwueme is a man of impeccable character, a humble, kind and honest man. Even as former vice president, he is down to the earth even at death. He played politics devoid of rancour and acrimony and frowned against injustice and believed in equity and fairness. I know the Federal Government will immortalize him.”

In a related development, Anambra State Government is putting final touches to its preparation for the final home coming of its illustrious son, Ekwueme.

The remains of the great icon will be received by the state and entire citizens on Thursday (today) February 1, at the Ekwueme Square in the capital city at 12pm.

As at the time of filing this report, venue of the reception of the remains of the great son of the soil has been decorated with colours of the Nigerian flag, green, white, green.

Chairman of the local organising committee for Ekwueme’s burial and Secretary to the Anambra State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu said meetings were being held and final touches put in place to ensure no hitches before, during and after the burial rites.

He said the committee was satisfied with the state’s level of preparedness for the event and commended the state government’s efforts in giving the late vice president the kind of burial he deserves.

Chukwulobelu assured that all relevant security machineries have been put in place to ensure that the state remains safe, especially during the burial ceremony.

Transition Council Chairman of Orumba North Local Government Area where Ekwueme hailed from and a member of the burial committee, Emeka Aforka said they were working day and night to ensure success of the burial.

Aforka said Ekwueme deserved all that the Governor, Willie Obiano had put in his burial rites and commended the spirit of love and respect shown by the governor.

He said the whole environment in Awka, Oko and nearby communities had been beautified in readiness for the expected large number of dignitaries that will grace the event.

Aforka said Governor Obiano ensured that Oko and its environs are well lighted with modern street lights to enable residents of Oko associate it with the memory of the late elder statesman.

He described Ekwueme as one who did not play double standard and had distinguished himself in public service.

Mrs. Ndidi Mezue, a member of the protocol said the decoration of Ekwueme Square, where the body of the late vice president would be received today was completed on schedule .

She said the state government had empowered the crew to ensure no hitches and that they are on their beats to play the state service.

His words: “Ekwueme had something doing before he entered into politics, but most of you politicians have nothing doing, hence you are recycling yourselves day by day. Ekwueme was a technical consultant to the World Bank. Ekwueme said that he didn’t go into politics to make money, but to use government power to better the lives of the poor. Ask yourself politicians today, how many poor people are in your village, how many of them have you helped?”

He told his audience that the life they are living does not belong to them, saying that “unfortunately for us human beings, we have forgotten that wealth and life do not belong to us,” adding that it was unwise to keep on “living in impunity without regard that one day we shall go back to our creator and give account of our stewardship.”

The bishop urged politicians as 2019 is around the corner to play politics without bitterness even as he called on the National Assembly to enact a law banning cross-carpeting.

“That is political prostitution, you must stop it, it’s a disgrace, it’s selfishness, and I cannot imagine somebody who gained electoral votes for a position in the Senate coming now to disown that party and crossing over to another, it is not right, if you cross over you must leave that party and when you leave the party you leave your post, that is our own submission,” he said.

He also said that though it was a good idea for the Federal Government to opt to fly Ekwueme overseas for further treatment, it was also shameful of the government which he said could not fix hospitals in the country.

“We must do something about that, we cannot continue flying our presidents and vice presidents abroad, because they cannot take Panadol here,” saying that initially Ekwueme did not want to go to London for treatment.

He noted that before Dr Ekwueme died he had put his life in order.

“Dr. Ekwueme was a man of uncommon intellect, who devoted his life to learning and obtained degrees in so many fields. Dr. Ekwueme was a courageous man for leading the campaign for the exit of the military and how did he do that, he did that by forming the G-34, which is a group of eminent Nigerians who insisted that military dictatorship must end and democratic rule established.

“That group later became the Peoples Democratic Party which later became the ruling party that governed the country for 16 years. However, this great son we are celebrating today was denied an opportunity to serve as president in 1999 owing to the demonic influence of the military in Nigerian politics.

“And this I must say today, some of you Igbo joined in denying him that opportunity and some of you are seated here. You people denied Igbo of being president, the first president we would have had. You people should have a rethink about your actions. Ekwueme didn’t believe in bribery, he didn’t believe in rigging, today when elections are held people carry ‘Ghana must go’ of money round to campaign to get themselves elected and that is why Nigeria has continued to be corrupt.

“Even the Federal Government came by corruption, so it is difficult to fight corruption. Those who stole money in their states used the money to campaign for the president and so they are given three ministries that is corruption,” the bishop said.

The archbishop also warned that the South-east people would not tolerate any cattle colony.

“No colony for any Hausa/Fulani man, any governor that does it, we will resist him, we in CAN will resist you governors, if you bring any colony here. We don’t want any colonization. Herdsmen should stay away, it is a private business. Audu Ogbe should take them to Daura and Sambisa Forest, we don’t want them here, the Python Dance we had here was enough,” he said.

